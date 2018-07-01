Devin Booker Is Apparently Upset The Suns Released His Best Friend Tyler Ulis

07.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns got off to a surprising start in free agency by nabbing Trevor Ariza shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. Ariza signed a 1-year deal with the Suns in one move not many saw coming.

Getting Ariza, even only temporarily, makes a young Suns team an intriuging one if they can manage to sign Devin Booker to an extension to pair him with top draft pick DeAndre Ayton and the rest of the 2018 draft class. But apparently getting Booker to sign that deal may be complicated.

Yahoo’s Shams Charinaia reported on Sunday that Booker is “upset” with the Suns after they moved on from Tyler Ulis, who Charania noted is Booker’s best friend on the team.

Around The Web

TAGSDevin BookerPHOENIX SUNSTyler Ulis

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 2 days ago
The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

06.28.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.26.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.25.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP