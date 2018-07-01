Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns got off to a surprising start in free agency by nabbing Trevor Ariza shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. Ariza signed a 1-year deal with the Suns in one move not many saw coming.

Getting Ariza, even only temporarily, makes a young Suns team an intriuging one if they can manage to sign Devin Booker to an extension to pair him with top draft pick DeAndre Ayton and the rest of the 2018 draft class. But apparently getting Booker to sign that deal may be complicated.

Yahoo’s Shams Charinaia reported on Sunday that Booker is “upset” with the Suns after they moved on from Tyler Ulis, who Charania noted is Booker’s best friend on the team.