Is Mike Miller Going To Memphis Because Mike Conley Offered To Pay For All His Golf?

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Twitter
07.24.13 5 years ago

After getting ceremoniously amnestied by Miami, #LetItFly forward Mike Miller cleared waivers, and today Marc Stein of ESPN.com revealed that Miller has told the Grizzlies he’s going to sign with Memphis. Could this perhaps be related to some unusual lobbying efforts by Grizzlies point guard, Mike Conley?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While Stein broke the Miller news today over Twitter, he also had an interesting conversation yesterday with Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. That conversation might have had something to do with Miller’s decision.

Conley informed Stein that he’d called Miller earlier in the day and told him that all his golf outings would be paid for by Conley during Miller’s first year with Memphis. Obviously the deal was contingent on Miller actually signing with Conley’s Grizzzlies rather than the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were also said to be in the running.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The coincidence of the timing makes this seem a little too perfect, but if you live near a golf course in Memphis, look out for Mike Miller.

Do you really think Mike Miller will sign with the Grizzlies for the free golf?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Twitter
TAGS2013 Free AgencyDimeMagLatest NewsMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYMIKE MILLEROKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERTwitter

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP