Is Mike Miller Going To Memphis Because Mike Conley Offered To Pay For All His Golf?

After getting ceremoniously amnestied by Miami, #LetItFly forward Mike Miller cleared waivers, and today Marc Stein of ESPN.com revealed that Miller has told the Grizzlies he’s going to sign with Memphis. Could this perhaps be related to some unusual lobbying efforts by Grizzlies point guard, Mike Conley?

Just confirmed: Mike Miller has indeed notified Grizzlies that he's Memphis-bound — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 24, 2013

While Stein broke the Miller news today over Twitter, he also had an interesting conversation yesterday with Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley. That conversation might have had something to do with Miller’s decision.

Conley informed Stein that he’d called Miller earlier in the day and told him that all his golf outings would be paid for by Conley during Miller’s first year with Memphis. Obviously the deal was contingent on Miller actually signing with Conley’s Grizzzlies rather than the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were also said to be in the running.

Grizz G @mconley11 tells ESPN he called Mike Miller today offering "golf on me for whole year" if Miller picks MEM over OKC in free agency — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) July 23, 2013

The coincidence of the timing makes this seem a little too perfect, but if you live near a golf course in Memphis, look out for Mike Miller.

Do you really think Mike Miller will sign with the Grizzlies for the free golf?

