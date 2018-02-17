Dikembe Motumbo Is Proud Of The Worldwide Community Work Done By The NBA

02.17.18

A big part of every NBA All-Star week involves the league working closely with communities, putting in time working with charities, youths, and other underprivileged groups. This year, the NBA had a presence all over the Los Angeles area, from packing up meals to Special Olympics events to hospital visits.

There is, of course, a focus on working with the youth, as the NBA is vital to many children throughout the United States and the world. NBA has a handful of youth initiatives and programs, including NBA Fit and NBA Cares. Both of these initiatives were on full display on Thursday, as NBA partnered with Kaiser Permanente to treat a Los Angeles middle school to an afternoon of fitness and visiting with NBA and WNBA stars and legends.

200 students from the Richard Merkin Middle Academy were treated to appearances by the Kings’ Buddy Hield, former NBA players Brandon Jennings, Ron Harper, and Felipe Lopez, WNBA star Imani McGee-Stafford, and Hall of Famer Dikembe Motumbo. They helped lead the kids in drills and workouts in several locations on campus, and a good time was had by all.

Motumbo, of course, has been doing these sort of events for a very long time. Speaking with him at the event, you can really get an understanding from him that his passion really lies in these community outreach events, which he attends pretty much nonstop all over the world.

