Dikembe Mutombo Brags to Michael Jordan’s Face About Never Getting Dunked On, Pays Dearly [Video]

05.20.13

I truly love everything about this video. Setting: 1997 NBA All-Star Game in the Eastern Conference locker room. Watch as Dikembe Mutombo talks trash to Michael Jordan‘s face about how in ‘Dik’s six years in the NBA, MJ has never dunked on him. Mutombo calls in in Scottie Pippen (who is apparently “The Decider” of all things MJ-related) to back him up.

You can guess what happens a few weeks later. ‘Dik doesn’t just get dunked on, he becomes the recipient of an iconic Jordan moment.

Here you go:

