Dime #68: Agents James, Wade & Bosh Take On The Universe

Does anyone else find it strange that the hottest months for basketball take place during the coldest months in America? All-Star Weekend. Trade Deadline. March Madness. For a sport played year-round, February and March are by far the most exciting times for the game we love. While tertiary fans may not start paying attention to the NBA or NCAA until after the BCS National Championship or Super Bowl are over, us diehards are waiting, ready to tell them everything they missed.

It’s astounding that the average age of this year’s All-Star Game starters is just over 26 years old. Aside from Kobe Bryant, who ties Jerry West, Karl Malone and Shaquille O’Neal for the most consecutive All-Star nods in NBA history with 14, the future is in the hands of nine players all born in the ’80s. And with the game reaching fans in over 200 countries and in more than 40 languages, it’s safe to say that the revolution will be televised.

When putting together our All-Star Issue this year, we did our best to bring you the most compelling stories the game has to offer. Starting with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat, we take you inside the makings of a dynasty, and our favorites to win the NBA championship in 2012. From there, we feature three of the NBA’s rising stars â€“ Landry Fields, DeMar DeRozan and Michael Beasley â€“ as well as sit down for an extremely candid interview with Spencer Haywood, arguably the most talented basketball player of all time.

Just as the start of the season brought Chris Paul to Los Angeles, Lamar Odom to Dallas and Tyson Chandler to New York, by the time our next issue hits stands, the distribution of wealth may have shifted again. So sit back and enjoy â€“ we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Dime #68 is on sale now on newsstands nationwide. In addition to Miami’s Big Three, the issue includes features on Iman Shumpert, DeMar DeRozan, Landry Fields, Michael Beasley, NBA legend Spencer Haywood, and Kyle Casey, and our special, definitive Dime Training section, as well as interviews with Norris Cole, Rapsody, Danny Hurley, longtime NBA referee Bob Delaney and much more. Check it out.

