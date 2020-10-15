How Prospects Are Keeping Busy Ahead Of The Draft

The 2020 NBA Draft is happening far later than usual. As was the case with everything in the world of sports, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA season to get pushed way back, and as a result, the Draft will commence on Nov. 18, 2020. It won’t be the gigantic spectacle we’re used to seeing, but it will still mark the best day of 60 future NBA players’ lives.

With things getting moved back five months, all of these players have needed to figure out ways to make the time go by. In this episode of Dime Breakdowns, we decided to look at the ways that some of the dudes whose names will be read by Adam Silver are getting used to pandemic life and a Draft process like no other.

The last few months have presented challenges for everyone. Overseas players like Deni Avdija and Killian Hayes simply had to get stateside, while college hoopers had a ton of sudden free time on their hands. They’ve filled it up in a number of ways. Some turned to Twitch, some spent time with family, and others took some time away from working out and watching old game film to show some love to their school.

As is the case with every Draft, players hearing their name called and their futures laid out in front of them is something that they’ll never forget. This year, though, the longer-than-usual process made things a little more unforgettable.

