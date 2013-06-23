Dime Magazine Teams Up With #DraftDreams To Document the Best of the 2013 NBA Draft – Enter to win exclusive prizes!

Download the #DraftDreams App & Enter To Win Great Prizes!

Dime Magazine has teamed up with #DraftDreams, the first social media and digital campaign of its kind, to tell the story of seven NBA Draftees as they take their journey from college to the 2013 NBA Draft. Through the eyes of seven athletes – Anthony Bennett, Reggie Bullock, Michael Carter-Williams, Allen Crabbe, C.J. McCollum, Mike Muscala and Cody Zeller, #DraftDreams and Dime are providing fans with a behind-the-scenes opportunity to get to know these future NBA players.

Dime and #DraftDreams will be offering a steady stream of exclusive NBA Draft content found only on dimemag.com and draftdreams.com, as well as on the #DraftDreams app (available for iPad and iPhone in the iTunes Store) and on Twitter @DraftDreams and @DimeMag.

Enter now to win special prizes like:

– 2 tickets to an NBA game to watch one of the #DraftDreams rookies play.

– A signed team draft hat from one of the rookies after they’ve been drafted.

– A meet and greet with one of the #DraftDreams rookies.

To be eligible to win, just download the #DraftDreams app, and upload the screenshot to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #DraftDreams.

