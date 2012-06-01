Dime NBA Draft Profile: Andre Drummond

They used to call it one of the best draft classes of the last 25 years. Now, it’s looking more and more like… and then everybody else. Still, on June 28, the 2012 NBA Draft will bring hope, and hopefully new talent to some teams that desperately need it.

As we do every year, Dime will be holding you down with Mock Drafts, player interviews and diaries (you should check out Dion Waiters‘ draft diary), and we will also be bringing you draft profiles for every potential prospect deemed worthy. With this year’s crop of talent, that list is long. Our last profile was on University of Connecticut’s sophomore Jeremy Lamb. This week’s profile is on University of Connecticut’s freshman center Andre Drummond.

*** *** ***

PLAYER COMPARISONS

Best Case: Andrew Bynum

Worst Case: Stromile Swift

Final Comparison: DeAndre Jordan

RATINGS

(on a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being overseas talent and 10 being NBA Rookie of the Year)

Athleticism

Andre Drummond is a world-class athlete. He has an elite body type at 6-11 and 275 pounds. Drummond runs the floor like a guard and can jump out of the gym. The rare part about Drummond is that he has the size to play the center position and the athleticism to guard power forwards. While he will undoubtedly play center in the NBA, from a defensive standpoint Drummond’s athleticism is highly intriguing.

Grade: 10

Skill

Drummond has virtually no skills that will translate to the NBA game at this point. He has no post-up game and scored a vast majority of his points on cuts to the basket that were set up by his teammates. His touch around the hoop is not great although he showed signs of being able to hit a baseline fadeaway jumper. That is not the most consistent or desirable shot for Drummond to be taking, but it did show a sign of being able to develop a touch. His free throw shooting numbers (29.5 percent) were reminiscent of Shaquille O’Neal in his LSU days (although Shaq shot 61 percent, which was not nearly as bad as Drummond). At this point, Drummond’s skills are like a big ball of play-doh that has not been taken out of the jar yet; it is not yet formed.

Grade: 3

NBA Readiness

Offensively, Drummond is not ready to contribute. Quite honestly he is probably not ready to contribute defensively either. As the season progressed, however, Drummond’s defense improved drastically. He stopped jumping at everything in the lane and stayed in a defensive stance at all times. His post-up defensive numbers were excellent. He only allowed 0.442 points per possession in the post, according to SynergySports.com. That is in the 96th percentile in the NCAA for post defense. It will take a while for Drummond to adjust to NBA team defense. He struggled mightily defending the pick-n-roll, which is surprising considering his great foot speed. He looked incredibly lost on defense for a majority of the season and NBA defenses are much more complex than college defenses.

Grade: 6