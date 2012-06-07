Dime NBA Draft Profile: Moe Harkless

They used to call it one of the best draft classes of the last 25 years. Now, it’s looking more and more like… and then everybody else. Still, on June 28, the 2012 NBA Draft will bring hope, and hopefully new talent to some teams that desperately need it.

As we do every year, Dime will be holding you down with Mock Drafts, player interviews and diaries (you should check out Dion Waiters‘ draft diary), and we will also be bringing you draft profiles for every potential prospect deemed worthy. With this year’s crop of talent, that list is long. Our last profile was on Baylor’s explosive prospect, Perry Jones III. Today, we’re looking into the future of St. John’s Moe Harkless.

*** *** ***

PLAYER COMPARISONS:

Best case: Lamar Odom

Worst case: Marvin Williams

Final comparison: Al Harrington

Ratings (on a scale of 1-10, 1 being overseas talent and 10 being NBA Rookie Of The Year)

Athleticism

Moe Harkless’ athleticism might just be his best asset going into the next level. His jumping ability along with his length allows him to get to rebounds before his opposition. He isn’t your typical highlight film-type of athlete, but he’s definitely athletic enough to be a successful rebounder. Defensively, he’ll have to develop his lateral quickness and foot speed in order to guard some of the quicker small forwards on the perimeter. He runs the floor looking to attack. He’s a north-south type of player and is capable of getting those tough buckets. Although his athleticism doesn’t raise you up out of your seat, it’s there.

Grade: 8

Skill

At the college level, Harkless was mostly used as a post presence. He got the majority of his points underneath the basket. In the NBA however, he’ll be more of a perimeter presence. He’s a bit undersized to play the four in the league, but at 6-8 and 218 pounds, he has the perfect size for the small forward. Unfortunately, he hasn’t had much of an opportunity to develop his skills as a shooter and a ballhandler. St. John’s was an undersized team, so Harkless saw very little minutes as a perimeter player. He has the ability to knock down outside shots, but creating his own shot from the perimeter isn’t exactly his strong point. If he can develop his ballhandling ability, extend his range, and learn to create his own shot he’ll be on his way to fulfilling his potential.

Grade: 4

NBA Readiness

In terms of size, Harkless is ready for the NBA. He has the height, a frame to build upon and he moves quickly for someone his size. However, after only one year at St. John’s, it’s going to take him a year or two to really develop. For him to be ready to contribute he’ll have to become a better perimeter defender and outside scoring threat. Right now he isn’t ready to handle the ball on the perimeter or knock down the NBA three with regularity. Those are two things that will have to become natural to him before he is ready to contribute at small forward, which is where he has the best opportunity to succeed.

Grade: 6