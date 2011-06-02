Dime NBA Mock Draft 2.0

1. Cleveland (From L.A. Clippers) â€“ Kyrie Irving
6-2, 180 lbs. PG
Duke, Fr.
With only an 11-game sample, Irving was able to display why he may be the best prospect in the entire draft. His combinations of vision, shooting and scoring are maybe the best we’ve seen since Chris Paul. With the franchise in need of a savior, Irving is the best guy to build around.
2. Minnesota â€“ Derrick Williams
6-7, 210 lbs. SF/PF
Arizona, So.
Using his versatility all season long, Williams became a viable option for a top pick as an inside-outside threat. Not sure there is anyone in this draft that can bring to the table what he can. And with Ricky Rubio finally arriving in Minnesota, the T-Wolves could be looking at a major talent upgrade. Note: Don’t count out Cleveland making a play for this pick and snagging Williams.
3. Utah (From New Jersey) â€“ Brandon Knight
6-4, 183 lbs. PG
Kentucky, Fr.
A few months into the season Knight was still a project. Since then, he became one of the most clutch players in the nation and proved to be a multi-faceted offensive threat. The Jazz need a new franchise point guard and a guy that can help them win, and Knight should be up for the job.
4. Cleveland â€“ Enes Kanter
6-10, 250 lbs. C
Kentucky, Fr.
After lighting up the world in the U-18 games and the Nike Hoop Summit, Kanter became a hot name before arriving in Lexington last fall. Since then, the Turkish big has played zero basketball and become a bit of a mystery in this year’s draft. Cleveland could use another big body to pair with Irving for a killer pick and roll, and Kanter can step out and knock down jumpers.
5. Toronto â€“ Jonas Valanciunas
6-10, 220 lbs. PF
Lithuania
Valanciunas is the best European prospect in the 2011 class. He has more of an American style game as a hustle player who excels in the paint. Once he fills out his body with strength he will be a very productive player. Pairing him with Andrea Bargnani and Ed Davis makes for a very dangerous and young frontcourt rotation in Toronto.
6. Washington â€“ Kawhi Leonard
6-7, 225 lbs. SF
San Diego State, So.
Playing on the West Coast hurts when it comes to publicity, but Leonard has the athleticism and skill to make his name known. For a young Wizards team that needs utility guys that can do just about everything, Leonard is the perfect piece to add to the puzzle.
7. Sacramento â€“ Kemba Walker
6-1, 172 lbs. PG
Connecticut, Jr.
Walker is the fastest player with the ball in this class, and has a knack at getting in the paint. He may not be a pure point guard, but as a basketball player, he is a tough winner that will excel in the NBA. A backcourt of Walker and Tyreke Evans would give Western Conference teams fits for days.
8. Detroit â€“ Bismack Biyombo
6-9, 248 lbs. PF
Congo
You may not know who Biyombo is, but scouts are learning. He is a big-time athlete who can jump out of the building and protect the paint â€“ two skills the Pistons are desperately in need of. He’s not the next Ben Wallace, but he’ll definitely bring his toughness.
9. Charlotte â€“ Jan Vesely
6-11, 240 lbs. SF/PF
Czech Republic
Some see him as a small forward, others as a power forward, but either way Vesely is a big-time athlete that can shoot it with range. He will be a matchup nightmare once he adds some strength. And for a team that needs an influx of talent, Vesely brings just that.
10. Milwaukee â€“ Alec Burks
6-6, 185 lbs. SG
Colorado, So.
Burks is a smooth operator on offense who gets to the free throw line like no other. He also rebounds the ball for his position very consistently, making him the best all-around shooting guard in this class. Milwaukee has said they’ll take the best player on the board, and Burks is it. He’ll make Bucks fans forget they ever had Michael Redd.
Valanciunas will not be drafted by the raps. BC will take so much heat if he selects a euro or even international again. According to draftexpress, the raps r looking to improve their d and draft defesnive players. 2 players come to mind. bismack biyombo + Kawhi Leonard. And since bismack is an international, kawhi might be # 1 on BC’s draft board. Too many possibilities in this draft for the top 10. The 2011 NBA Draft AKA the NBA’s 1st role player draft.
@Matt
Couldn’t say it better. If the Raps take a European PF, there might be a riot in T.O. I’ll be shocked if they don’t take Leonard.
I like Tristan Thompson to the Warriors, but they’ve had a revolving door drafting big men. It might be time to go against that trend, but there’s really not much to choose from.
This draft class is painfully awful, and the biggest crap-shoot I’ve seen in years.
whats this chatter about Toronto selecting an international player? ….they are the only international NBA team?..arent they?
as for Minnesota with the #2 pick.
tough pickings for them landing at #2. it’ll most likely be Derrick Williams. But how are the Wolves gonna find minutes for him?
they already have Wesley Johnson at the 3 and Kevin Love at the 4. and Michael Beasley as the first forward off the bench. not to mention martell webster and anthony randolph too.
where is Kurt Rambis gonna find minutes for Derrick Williams? at whose expense?
SELBY IS THAT DUDE !!!!!!! mark my words. all starrr
If your PF or C is from Euro, you got issues.
the raps draft choice will probably be knight if he’s still there, walker, or bismack biyombo
That fool is way too high in the air in that pic
Charles Jenkins ssssssssssssshhh
to the Lakers with one of our 4th 2nd round picks
I think if Houston come out of this draft with Chris Singleton and Reggie Jackson then Daryl Morey deserves major props.
I really hope Toronto don’t take Valanciunas over Kawhi Leonard and Kemba Walker… aka Radoslav Nesterovic v2.0.
If they need a center then grab Dalembert in FA.
Hoping the Jazz take Knight, and not Kanter- knight is gonna be sick, and the jazz need a d will replacement.
I’m nervous about Kanter– he had one amazing game.