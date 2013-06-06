Dime NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Victor Oladipo Rises To The No. 2 Pick

Does this draft class suck? Well, more than a few “experts” maintain it’s not one of the best you’ll ever see. That being said, we don’t really know what’ll happen until these young fellas get drafted and hit the floor. There are plenty of teams that could useoror. Now, after the lottery, we have a better grip on which teams will get them.

The NBA Draft Lottery is concluded and with that, here is Dime‘s third 2013 NBA Lottery mock draft.

1. Cleveland: Nerlens Noel – Kentucky

7-0, C

19 years old, Freshman

The Cavs don’t need a star, just someone who can fit in. As long as the Kentucky big man passes his physical concerns, this should be a no-brainer. Suddenly, Cleveland could have a very interesting foundation. This pick fits because a) he’s the best player available if we’re talking metrics, something Cleveland acknowledges, and b) they’ve kept close tabs on his injury status.

2. Orlando: Victor Oladipo – Indiana

6-4, SG

21 years old, Junior

No one (repeat: no one) has any idea what Orlando is doing. They’re floating smokescreen after smokescreen, at one time thinking Trey Burke would be their guy then saying they’re looking to grab Ben McLemore. In the end, we’re thinking they pass on Burke and instead opt to try to acquire Eric Bledsoe from the Clippers, and then cement their backcourt of the future with a guy who’s still getting better: Oladipo.

3. Washington: Otto Porter – Georgetown

6-8, PF

19 years old, Sophomore

The Wizards vaulted up into the top three and now have a perfect situation lining up for them. They absolutely need a small forward. It’s probably the biggest hole on their roster. And Porter shoots it well and can play without the ball. This is a perfect fit. The team just has to hope Cleveland doesn’t buck the trend and take the wingman first overall.

4. Charlotte: Ben McLemore – Kansas

6-5, SG

20 years old, Freshman

If Oladipo falls to here, we get the feeling Michael Jordan would love him. The Bobcats/Hornets need to take the best talent available, and this is where it gets interesting. Charlotte is apparently trying to pry DeMarcus Cousins away from Sacramento. Most in the know in Sacramento don’t believe the Kings will trade him. If not, Charlotte goes with the guy who’s sliding because people don’t think he wants it bad enough (McLemore).

5. Phoenix: Anthony Bennett – UNLV

6-7, PF

20 years old, Freshman

The last time UNLV had a lottery selection, it was Marcus Banks back in the day. We’re pretty sure Bennett is going to be a little bit better than that. Injury concerns aren’t stopping teams from looking at him in the top five. Alex Len is also a possible pick here, but how can you pass up the next Larry Johnson?

6. New Orleans: Trey Burke – Michigan

6-1, PG

20 years old, Sophomore

This is probably the biggest fall you can expect Burke to take. With the influx of tremendous guards into the league in the last few years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him sneak into the top three or four, ESPECIALLY if Charlotte makes a deal to move out of the No. 4 spot. The Pelicans did take Austin Rivers in the lottery last year, but that was a disaster and they aren’t in any position to pass up the most talented player left.

7. Sacramento: Alex Len – Maryland

7-1, C

19 years old, Sophomore

The Kings could go a number of different ways with this pick, but we’re guessing they go with someone big. DMC could be on another team very, very soon. If that happens, expect Len to get a look. He’s enormous, has his head in the right place. Plus, big men always rise as we get closer to the draft. The Kings once took Jason Williams at the No. 7 spot, and he immediately helped turn around their franchise. But they won’t find anyone that exciting in this year’s class.

8. Detroit: C.J. McCollum – Lehigh

6-3, PG/SG

21 years old, Senior

From our perspective, the Pistons go one of two ways here. They either take a wing scorer, someone like Shabazz Muhammad, who we had here in the past, or they go for a point guard who can let Brandon Knight slide to the shooting guard spot. Does this pick completely fit? Not really… McCollum is actually very much like Knight. But this is Detroit we’re talking about. Nothing fits here.

9. Minnesota: Shabazz Muhammad – UCLA

6-6, SF

20 years old, Freshman

When asked what he wanted out of this draft, Kevin Love said he needs a shooter more than anything else. Muhammad has the type of credentials that could scream overrated or, perhaps, future All-Star.