Dime NBA Mock Draft 3.0

1. Cleveland (From L.A. Clippers) â€“ Kyrie Irving
6-3, 191 lbs. PG
Duke, Fr.
In a point guard’s league, the Cavaliers are not going to pass on the next potential All-Star at the position. Irving may be the piece that starts the rebirth of a team that so desperately needs it.
2. Minnesota â€“ Derrick Williams
6-9, 249 lbs. SF/PF
Arizona, So.
At the end of the day, Williams may be the most talented player in this draft. He is a combo forward that can dominate at the wing or in the paint.
3. Utah (From New Jersey) â€“ Brandon Knight
6-3, 177 lbs. PG
Kentucky, Fr.
Utah can go in a lot of different ways here, but the potential of Knight fills a need that the Jazz have. He is a very talented scorer and defender who has barely scratched the surface of his ceiling.
4. Cleveland â€“ Enes Kanter
6-11, 259 lbs. C
Kentucky, Fr.
Kanter is the best center in this draft and may even be the best overall player, but his lack of playing time the last few years hurts. His size, rebounding and scoring will be a welcome complement to the No .1 pick Irving.
5. Toronto â€“ Kemba Walker
6-1, 184 lbs. PG
Connecticut, Jr.
The Raptors haven’t had a franchise point guard in their short history since Damon Stoudamire, and with Walker that all changes. Walker is a winner, a competitor and maybe the player the Raptors have been looking for the past 16 years.
6. Washington â€“ Jan Vesely
6-11, 240 lbs. PF/SF
Czech Republic
Some see Vesely as a small forward while other see him as a power forward – in today’s NBA that means he is a versatile athlete. Vesely will be an exciting weapon on the wing and on the break with John Wall in the nation’s capital.
7. Sacramento â€“ Kawhi Leonard
6-7, 227 lbs. SF
San Diego State, So.
The Kings have future and present stars already, they need players like Leonard who are willing and able to do the little things needed to win. Defense, rebounding and hustle are what Leonard excels in, and those qualities would be welcome in Sacramento.
8. Detroit â€“ Bismack Biyombo
6-9, 243 lbs. PF
Congo
As of late, Biyombo has not had positive workouts, but every time he is in a 5-on-5 setting he dominates the glass and on defense. He is what he is – a great athlete that can guard anyone, and that sounds like a Piston to us.
9. Charlotte â€“ Jonas Valanciunas
6-10, 230 lbs. PF
Lithuania
If he falls this far, the Bobcats will not hesitate to grab the talented Lithuanian forward. He is a talented rebounder that competes on every play with the best talent in the world, and the best part is that he is only 19 years old.
10. Milwaukee â€“ Alec Burks
6-6, 193 lbs. SG
Colorado, So.
The Bucks need a complementary player for Brandon Jennings in the backcourt to take some pressure off him, and they also need consistent scoring from the wing. With Burks they accomplish both. He is a great scorer and can create his own shot.
I would have to say, as a Bulls fan, this is probably the best mock draft I have seen. The Bulls DESPERATELY need to find someone who can spell Luol Deng, and there’s probably no better player to do that in this draft than Justin Harper, who is an above average defender and a heck of a shooter.
Add in more depth at the guard position with Goudelock, and you have yourself a winner, methinks. It’s likely only one of those guys would see any significant minutes this year, and I think it’d probably be Harper. Very good draft for the Bulls.
“The loss of Jeff Green may have ultimately cost the Thunder a chance at a championship.”
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!? The addition of Jeff Green cost us that chance. He’s been overrated his whole career; that’s clear now. It took top 5 mpg in the league to average something like 16 and 7 for OKC, he can’t catch or create his own shot that well. He’s a role player that gave us about what Marquis Daniels was before he got hurt. If he’s the answer, you’re asking the wrong question.
no way montiejunas is out from the top 15
agreed- jeff green really isnt that good
The failure to integrate Jeff Green into the clique cost boston a championship. Keeping perk only would have helped in the sense that the locker room wouldn’t have been whining about losing that overrated scrub.
dallas doesnt need reggie jackson
they have beaubois already
Yep as a Bulls fan not a bad draft @ all. Only thing better would be is the 20 something GM’s above us lose their minds and Alec Burks, Klay Thompson, Marshon Brooks, or Jimmer fall to us.
I’m going to put my self out there and say Kyrie Irving is not as special as advertised. He isn’t an all-star. He isn’t CP3, Derron Williams, Rose, Rondo, Westbrook, etc…He is more in that tier of PG/lead guards that are really good like Kyle Lowry, Stephen Curry, Do we have to include Barea and Chalmers now in that next tier??
I don’t see it…he isn’t the fastest, though his pace is very mature, he isn’t the most explosive, and while his is a knockdown shooter at this stage of his development he isn’t rangy (long armed), so I’m wondering if he will struggle until he gets stronger to finish and get off his shots to be a threat…
i’d take Derrick Williams #1 and I would rather have Kemba on my team as a small pg/lead guard over Irving…I don’t see it.
I like Tristan going to Phx… trade Dalembeast there and you have what looks like a Canadian National team that could compete.
im sorry, but the jeff green comment invalidates whatever youre talking about. he cant play the 4, he was killing the thunder and playing the 3 he´s also not that good.
as boston fans know, it was ibaka playing instead of him that gave them a chance and if perk could´ve been healthy then maybe was a different story.
JOSH SELBYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
honsestly..the knicks get a steal at 17:
a lot of guys just need the right coach and situation that matches their skill set and selby will thrive as a knickerbocker.