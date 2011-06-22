Dime NBA Mock Draft 4.0

1. Cleveland (From L.A. Clippers) â€“ Kyrie Irving
6-3, 191 lbs. PG
Duke, Fr.
In a point guard’s league, the Cavaliers are not going to pass on the next potential All-Star at the position. Irving may be the piece that starts the rebirth of a team that so desperately needs it.
2. Minnesota â€“ Derrick Williams
6-9, 249 lbs. SF/PF
Arizona, So.
At the end of the day, Williams may be the most talented player in this draft. He is a combo forward that can dominate at the wing or in the paint.
3. Utah (From New Jersey) â€“ Brandon Knight
6-3, 177 lbs. PG
Kentucky, Fr.
Utah can go in a lot of different ways here, but the potential of Knight fills a need that the Jazz have. He is a very talented scorer and defender who has barely scratched the surface of his ceiling.
4. Cleveland â€“ Enes Kanter
6-11, 259 lbs. C
Kentucky, Fr.
Kanter is the best center in this draft and may even be the best overall player, but his lack of playing time the last few years hurts. His size, rebounding and scoring will be a welcome complement to the No. 1 pick Irving.
5. Toronto â€“ Jan Vesely
6-11, 240 lbs. PF/SF
Czech Republic
The need is at point guard, but those available bring the same skill set as current roster members Jerryd Bayless and Leandro Barbosa. With this pick, the Raptors need to get the best available basketball player and try to build a winner.
6. Washington â€“ Kawhi Leonard
6-7, 227 lbs. SF
San Diego State, So.
The Wizards have future stars in John Wall and JaVale McGee, but they need players like Leonard who are willing and able to do the little things needed to win. Defense, rebounding and hustle are what Leonard excels in, and those qualities would be welcome in Washington.
7. Sacramento â€“ Kemba Walker
6-1, 184 lbs. PG
Connecticutt, Jr.
The Kings are targeting a point guard or a small forward, and they will not pass up on Walker here if he slides this far. This move allows Tyreke Evans to slide to the shooting guard position where he can be at his best.
8. Detroit â€“ Tristan Thompson
6-8, 227 lbs. PF
Texas, Fr.
Last year the Pistons started their ascent back to relevance by taking Greg Monroe; here they may find his perfect complement. Thompson is a great athlete who excels on defense with a developing offensive game.
9. Charlotte â€“ Marcus Morris
6-9, 230 lbs. PF
Kansas, Jr.
If the Bobcats want to win now and entice future free agents, they need more than Michael Jordan‘s name – they need winning basketball players. One thing is for certain, Marcus is ready to play and confident that he will be the best.
10. Milwaukee â€“ Alec Burks
6-6, 193 lbs. SG
Colorado, So.
The Bucks need a complementary player for Brandon Jennings in the backcourt to take some pressure off him, and they also need consistent scoring from the wing. With Burks they accomplish both. He is a great scorer and can create his own shot.
Honeycutt, Tyler, or Justin Harper would be perfect for us.
I love the biased picking of Vesely for Toronto. This is what happens when an American website selects draft picks for Toronto. In reality, the raptors will choose Kemba or Kawhi with their pick, and want to acquire another pick to get Biyombo. Since Kemba and Knight are similar to Jerryd, raps would probably pick Kawhi. To those of you who say that Biyombo is one-dimensional, I’d rather have a good defensive and rebounding big with no offensive game than an offensive big who can’t defend or rebound at all (Bargnani). It’s depressing to have a big get 5 rebounds/game and just chuck up shots.
Vesely? Seriously? What draft was Dime trying to mock? Raps are definitely leaning towards Walker, with Knight as their preferred choice if Walker goes ahead of him to Utah for some odd reason. Barbosa is not the Raptors PG, he’s their backup SG, and there’s no way they’re going to sacrifice not picking Kemba because they’re worried about the skill set (or lack thereof) of a Bayless/Barbosa combo overlapping it.
Toronto won’t take Vesely.
I like Tristan Thompson to Detroit.
Too high for Klay Thompson.
If Phoenix are going towards defense… wouldn’t they take Biyombo?
If Indiana pick Jimmer over Marshon Brooks they are idiots.
I find it hard to believe Chicago wouldn’t take a SG with either of their picks, surely Travis Leslie/Scotty Hopson & Keith Benson would help them more than Singler and Goudelock… right? I think Singler will and should be gone before they pick anyways.
After 3 you guys fucked this up