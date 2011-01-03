Dime NBA Power Ranking: 2011 New Year’s Resolution Edition

30. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-26)
Mo Williams resolves to find a way out of this mess. So does Antawn Jamison. And J.J. Hickson. And Jamario Moon. And Byron Scott. The Cavs have lost 17 of their last 18 games, and if they don’t keep tabs on their guys, Manny Harris is going to be the best player on the team before you know it.
29. Sacramento Kings (7-24)
Tyreke Evans and the Kings medical staff resolve to be smart about managing Tyreke’s foot problems. There’s no need to run the future of your franchise into the ground during a rebuilding season.
28. New Jersey Nets (9-25)
Kris Humphries resolves to accept the reality that his dating a Kardashian won’t lead to a championship. If Lamar Odom and Reggie Bush are the rule, Kris is the exception.
27. Washington Wizards (8-24)
Nick Young resolves to only eat and sleep buckets. He must turn his breathing attention to another activity.
26. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-25)
Kevin Love resolves to let somebody else get a rebound occasionally. He’s been quite the ball-hog this season.
25. Los Angeles Clippers (10-24)
Blake Griffin resolves to not physically kill anybody with one of his dunks. At least that should be his resolution. Blake (21.7 ppg, 12.5 rpg) is playing like he doesn’t care how bad somebody gets hurt.
24. Toronto Raptors (11-20)
DeMar DeRozan resolves to live up to the inevitable Vince Carter comparisons. He dropped 37 points on Houston on New Year’s Eve, then followed it up by scoring 27 on Boston.
23. Detroit Pistons (11-22)
Tracy McGrady resolves to give some team a reason to sign him next summer. When he gets burn, T-Mac has produced lately for Detroit. He had 21 points and 8 assists in the win over Boston last week, and had 17 points, 7 boards and 7 dimes to help beat Toronto.
22. Charlotte Bobcats (11-20)
Paul Silas resolves to remove “interim” from his job title. The Bobcats have gone 2-1 since he took over for Larry Brown, and are one Stephen Jackson buzzer-beating miss from being 3-0.
21. Philadelphia 76ers (13-20)
Jrue Holiday resolves to strap up defensively this week, as he faces Chris Paul, John Wall and Derrick Rose head-to-head. Since a 45-point loss to Chicago on Dec. 21, the Sixers have beaten Denver and Phoenix and competed in close losses to Boston and the Lakers.
