Dime NBA Power Ranking: The Last Team You Want To Play Against

The truth about it? The NBA regular season, at least for the teams that hold visions of championships, is just an 82-session practice for the playoffs. So rather than worry about who is the unofficial “best” or “worst” team in the League right now, let’s look at which team is most equipped for the truly important games.

In other words: Who is the last team you’d want to see in a seven-game series to decide it all? In this case, the last shall be first (in the rankings), while the first (as in the easiest series fodder) shall be last. If that makes sense.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-39) — Twenty losses in a row, 3-24 on the road this season, and whatever talent they do have left is about to become spare-parts material for the real contenders.

29. Toronto Raptors (13-35) — A strong frontcourt in the NBA is like a strong defense in the NFL. You cannot expect to win without it. The Raptors front line consists of Andrea Bargnani (guard trapped in a center’s body), Amir Johnson (poor man’s Andray Blatche), Ed Davis (21-year-old rookie), Alexis Ajinca (gets traded more than Fritos at 4th-grade lunch) and Solomon Alabi (22-year-old rookie). Forget Blake Griffin and Kevin Love: Blake Lively and Kevin James could post a double-double against Toronto.

28. Washington Wizards (13-33) — Still looking for their first road win.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-36) — Were it not for the Nets, Wizards and Raptors (all at home), the Wolves would have gone 0-for-January.

26. New Jersey Nets (14-34) — Brook Lopez had 28 points and ONE rebound in a loss to Indiana last week. Deena from “Jersey Shore” catches more loose balls on accident than Brook catches on purpose.

25. Indiana Pacers (17-27) — Interim coach Frank Vogel promises immediate changes, which surely includes more PT and opportunities for Roy Hibbert.

24. Sacramento Kings (12-33) — Just when they get on a hot streak, having won three of their last four while taking down the Lakers and Hornets in the process, the schedule becomes Murderer’s Row: Celtics, Spurs, Jazz, Mavs, Thunder at home, then on the road for Phoenix, OKC, Dallas, Miami and Orlando.

23. Golden State Warriors (20-27) — For late-night NBA League Pass entertainment, the Warriors are at the top of the list. For actually having the pieces to beat good teams consistently, not so much.

22. Milwaukee Bucks (19-26) — The return of Brandon Jennings gives some bite to their pick-and-roll options, but he’ll need time to work himself back into game shape.

21. Detroit Pistons (17-31) — The offense has moved more smoothly since Tracy McGrady took over at point guard, cracking 100 points seven times in his last 15 starts. But this is still a group that just doesn’t seem to get along or have each other’s backs.

Read More>>