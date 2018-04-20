The Dime Podcast Ep. 29: CBS’ Adi Joseph Talks Anthony Davis And Some Early Playoff Surprises

04.20.18 44 mins ago

Hello, friends. After a bit of a travel delay, the latest edition of the Dime Podcast is here and ready to talk playoffs. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Martin is back and Robby is back from the dead to talk NBA playoffs and some early-round surprises, including Anthony Davis and the Pelicans bodying the Portland Trail Blazers. Today’s episode features CBS Sports deputy managing editor Adi Joseph (@adijoseph) talking about the playoffs and making some predictions about what’s to come this postseason.

Here’s a rundown of what we covered:

  • NyQuil-induced basketball hallucinations
  • The Pelicans’ quick start against the Blazers and what Anthony Davis has done without DeMarcus Cousins
  • Jru Holiday’s importance to the Pelicans in the postseason
  • What’s wrong with the Blazers?
  • Which teams can turn a playoff deficit around?
  • The Sixers’ potential to come out of the East
  • What happened to LeBron in Game 1 against the Pacers
  • Donovan Mitchell and his first postseason experience
  • Paul George’s jumper and also his defense
  • Playoff predictions for the series in progress

