Hello, friends. After a bit of a travel delay, the latest edition of the Dime Podcast is here and ready to talk playoffs.

Martin is back and Robby is back from the dead to talk NBA playoffs and some early-round surprises, including Anthony Davis and the Pelicans bodying the Portland Trail Blazers. Today’s episode features CBS Sports deputy managing editor Adi Joseph (@adijoseph) talking about the playoffs and making some predictions about what’s to come this postseason.

Here’s a rundown of what we covered:

NyQuil-induced basketball hallucinations

The Pelicans’ quick start against the Blazers and what Anthony Davis has done without DeMarcus Cousins

Jru Holiday’s importance to the Pelicans in the postseason

What’s wrong with the Blazers?

Which teams can turn a playoff deficit around?

The Sixers’ potential to come out of the East

What happened to LeBron in Game 1 against the Pacers

Donovan Mitchell and his first postseason experience

Paul George’s jumper and also his defense

Playoff predictions for the series in progress

And much, much more!