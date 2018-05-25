Getty Image

Hello, friends. Welcome to the latest edition of the Dime Podcast, here to discuss the Cleveland Cavaliers. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Today, Martin and Robby are joined by Justin Rowan (@cavsanada) of Fear the Sword and The Chase Down Podcast. But before that, the guys discuss the passing of Bo Churney, a member of Basketball Twitter who died earlier this week. Check out the pod for the discussion, but at one point, the guys mention the fundraiser in Bo’s name for Lost N Found Youth, an organization that provides outreach, crisis support, services, clothes, food, and safe shelter for homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth in the Atlanta area. Any little bit helps, and if you’d like to donate, feel free to do that right here.

Here’s a rundown of some of the things you can expect on this edition of the pod.

Remembering Bo Churney

Discussing the way the internet has brought hoops fans together

What do Martin and Justin think about a potential game seven for the Cavaliers?

The tired legs of LeBron James

#FreeCedi

Jayson Tatum: He’s very good

Was losing in Game 5 a lost opportunity for Cleveland?

LeBron and Kevin Love will do their stuff, but the Cavs need more

How Kendrick Perkins can be the secret to unlocking George Hill

Carmelo Anthony getting mad at someone saying Kyle Korver is better than him

Getting Carmelo to Cleveland via the trade machine

What does the future hold for Ty Lue?

Pivoting to the Western Conference before Game 5 tipped off

Looking back on the time someone wanted to go to Winnipeg to fight Justin

All that and much, much more on today’s edition of The Dime Podcast.