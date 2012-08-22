Dime Q&A: Bradley Beal On NBA Expectations & His NBA 2K13 Rating

08.22.12 6 years ago

The Washington Wizards have a really strong young core heading into next season, headlined by a dynamic backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. At yesterday’s 2012 Rookie Photo Shoot, where the top NBA rookies posed in their new jerseys, we had a chance to catch up with Beal to talk pregame traditions, the Wizards’ upcoming season and a bold prediction about Florida’s upcoming basketball year.

*** *** ***

Dime: There was a lot of speculation about whether or not you would enter the NBA Draft. What eventually swayed your decision?
Bradley Beal: ‘Cause it’s the realization of my dreams. I felt that I was ready. I sat down with coach [Billy Donovan] and I prayed on it. I felt that it was the right thing, couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Dime: How do you feel about Washington’s young roster moving forward?
BB: I’m excited, honestly. I really can’t wait because John [Wall] is a great point guard, we got a great supporting cast behind us as well. We made a few good trades that’ll help us out a lot and more assets. I’m really looking forward to it.

Dime: What kind of stuff do you do pregame? Traditions, superstitions, etc.
BB: All rap music before a game. I usually eat like pasta or spaghetti before. I pray before the game, I read the Bible before every game, I have to do that.

Dime: Any specific passages?
BB: Psalms 37, Psalms 23, Galatians 6:9, Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 41:10-13, Romans 8:31-39.

Dime: Last season at Florida, you guys made a pretty deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but probably didn’t get as far as you wanted. Is there a part of you that regrets coming out and not going after that NCAA championship?
BB: A part of me didn’t want to leave. Our team this year is going to be like the same. We lost two people: me and Erving Walker. It was hard for me to come out because I wanted to go back because we had a great team this year. But I knew I had to leave. I know those guys will probably do well this year. I’m pretty sure they’ll probably win a national championship this year. Don’t quote me on it, but in my opinion I think they will.

Dime: How do you think you played in Summer League?
BB: Summer League I think I did pretty good. I mean there’s a lot of things I gotta improve on, but I still think I had a solid run.

Dime: Now that you’ve had a taste of NBA competition, how do you think you’ll stack up?
BB: I think I’ll be pretty good. As long as I stay on the right path, both on and off the court, and I keep putting in the time and the effort and the hard work and do what it takes.

Dime: When your career is all said and done, what do you want people to say about Bradley Beal?
BB: I want people to say that I was a great team player, that I was hard working and willing to sacrifice. And hopefully one of the best shooters to ever play the game.

Dime: Now that you have some down time between Summer League and training camp, what are you doing to keep yourself busy?
BB: I workout, relax, chill with my brothers. I play video games now, but that’s what you do when you’re bored. I’m trying to find hobbies to do. I draw a lot.

Dime: You worried about your NBA 2K13 rating at all?
BB: No, no. Hopefully it won’t be too low. I’m really looking forward to it. I’ll be the first one to buy it.

Dime: What do you think you should be rated?
BB: I have no idea. Hopefully an 80. Hopefully my rebounding’s good, I do that more than anything. I don’t even know, it’s not my decision.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSBILLY DONOVANBradley BealDimeMagerving walkerJOHN WALLNBA 2K13NBA Summer LeagueUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDAWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP