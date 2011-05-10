Dime Q&A: DeMar DeRozan Talks Raptors, NBA Draft & Lockout

Whether it’s a need to find better shooters, fix their interior defense or figure out who exactly should run the ball club, the Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them this offseason. Despite all this, the Raptors are optimistic headed in to this year’s NBA Draft, with high hopes of landing a top-five pick that will hopefully change the fortune of their franchise and appease their loyal allegiance. Aside from these draft hopes, one of Toronto’s few bright spots this season was the play of DeMar DeRozan. We caught up with the Compton Kid to talk summer plans, draft picks and consistency with the Raps.
*** *** ***
Dime: What are your plans for the summer?
DeMar DeRozan: For the summer…rest a little bit, hang out with my family a little bit, than back to work. I’m going back to Cali to chill for a little bit, see where it goes from there.
Dime: What’s one thing the Raptors need to build on going into next season?
DD: We showed spurts this season that we can play with the best teams in the NBA. We just got to be consistent with it and just go out there and go at each and every one of our opponents like they are one of the best teams in the NBA. Just stay more consistent, and once we get that down pat, we’ll be alright.
Dime: Heading into the NBA Draft, what players excite you? Who do you think would fit in with your current Raptors squad?
DD: It’s tough to say, but I like Kemba Walker‘s game. I played against him in high school. Just the way he plays, I think he’ll make a major impact in the League using screen and rolls and being able to shoot and break down guards and everything. I like Kyrie Irving too, he’ll definitely be big. But I think there are just a handful of guys though.
Dime: What’s your take on players opting to stay one more year in college instead of declaring this year?
DD: I think it’s good because with the situation that’s going on heading into the summer, we don’t even know what’s going on. I think it’s best for a lot of kids â€“ I’m saying kids like I wasn’t in college, I’m still 21. (laughs). A lot of guys can go back to school and see what happens and it gives them another opportunity to better themselves.
Dime: What are your thoughts on the impending lockout?
DD: Trying not to think about it too much. I hope it don’t last long, but that’s something I’ll think about once the deadline gets closer.
Follow Arie on Twitter at @arnie_starkish.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Very politically correct answer for the 2nd question. I wouldn’t be mad at the guy if he said, “ONE thing?? (laughs) Our team is shit.”
Nice to see a raps article when they are so far gone out of anything important right now.
Sounds like he wants the raps to get PG. A PG or SF are their glaring problems.
Draft one of those PGs and use the trade exception to get Iggie.
Not a bad team then is it?
TPE is @ 9 million, so raps can’t get Iggy. Also, if u actually watched some raps games it’s easy to see that Bayless played well as a starter. I don’t see Kemba or Knight being immediately better than him. If raps get 1st pick, u take Kyrie and run though. We need a C. casualties will be bargnani and possibly amir johnson. Bargnani for one of Granger, George or hibbert would be great. Or Bargnani for W.Chandler (s + trade). OR grizz have proved they play fine without gay. Maybe: Gay for Bargnani and James Johnson.raps get athletic SF to pair with DD. Grizz save a lot of $$$ to help with resigning marc.
Why wld Memphis give up Gay for Barnoodle since they’re solid at pf/c with Randolph n Gasol?
They’re starting PF/C are solid, but the bench not so much/ They could use Bargnani playing both positions. I’m pretty sure Memphis can get much better for R.Gay than Bargnani.
Tre: I am pretty sure Gasol is a free agent after this season and might not be able to sign him for the money he wants.
They probably still don’t want Primo Pasta though as a starter.
Bargnani would come off the bench to be a 6th man. Grizz would save $ in the deal to keep Marc, who is a restricted free agent + more important to memphis than gay.
The Raptors draft Kanter and then dump Bargnani. If they can steal a player of value in a trade then BC would be a miracle worker.
Dump Bargnani now.