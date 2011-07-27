Dime Q&A: Diamond DeShields Is The Next Big Name In Women’s Hoops

Meet the next big name in women’s hoops:. A 6-1 forward out of Georgia’s Norcross High School, DeShields is coming off a monster season in which she posted 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to lead Norcross to its second consecutive state title. The 2011 Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, DeShields is currently in Chile suiting up for the Team USA at the 2011 FIBA U19 World Championship.

Oh, and by the way, she’s only 16 years old.

ESPN’s No. 2 player in the high school Class of 2013, DeShields is the youngest member of the U.S. squad. But her youth hasn’t stopped her older teammates from entrusting her with the ball. On a roster boasting players from the nation’s top collegiate programs, the rising high school junior is the Americans’ third-leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game through her first three contests.

The daughter of former MLB player Delino DeShields, Diamond caught up with Dime before the U.S.’s matchup with China to talk about growing up with a father in the MLB, choosing a college, and dunking for the first time.

*** *** ***

Dime: How do you think the tournament has gone so far?

Diamond DeShields: The tournament is actually going all right. Not exactly how we want it to just because we’re still in the process of gelling together as a team, but every game we’ve definitely made improvements, and as long we’re getting better every day we should be able to make it to the gold, which is our ultimate goal. But overall I’m pretty happy with how everything’s going.

Dime: Have you guys gotten any free time to explore Chile or is it all business?

DD: Today was actually our first day off. We visited (a volcano.) So that was really fun. We got to go to the top and go sledding down because it was snowing and stuff. We’ve been to two pretty nice restaurants. The food here is pretty good. But right after we visited the volcano we had practice. Everyday we’re trying to do something basketball wise.

Dime: Is it tough playing all these games back to back? I imagine that takes a toll.

DD: It’s not too tough when you’re playing for your country. It doesn’t really get any better than that. That’s actually what brings the most excitement to all of us and it keeps us motivated to keep playing. It’s not like a state tournament or an AAU tournament. It’s a world tournament, so every game is pretty exciting for us all.

Dime: What was it like winning the gold medal last summer with the U18 team?

DD: Last year, it was definitely a dream come true. I mean every kid who is aspiring to be a professional basketball player wants to be a part of an Olympic team. And the U18 team is kind of like the foundation for it all. Just winning that one gold medal, it makes you feel like a champion, and that’s definitely what USA Basketball is all about. They really have a rich tradition of winning gold medals and so you know that if you’re playing on the USA team…you’re gonna have pretty good chance of winning the gold medal.

Dime: What did you do with the gold medal?

DD: I put it on the box that has the basketball I scored my 1,000th point with. I put it on that, and it’s sitting in my room.

Dime: What’s it like being the youngest member of the team?

DD: A lot of people ask me that. It’s not really like anything. I’m here playing with Breanna Stewart, she’s the second youngest on the team, and she’s one of the best players on the team, so I mean really there is no age on talent. If you’re on this team, obviously you’re a very talented basketball player and the coaches put you on for a reason, regardless of age. Obviously, if they looked at because of my age, I probably wouldn’t be on this team so I must have something to offer to this team. Age really isn’t a factor in any of this. Everybody’s equal.