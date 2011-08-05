Dime Q&A: Expert Surgeon Talks Yao Ming & Preventing Injuries

Don’t you all feel like something was stolen from you?. He could’ve been one of the greats, should’ve been one of the greats. But science and physics took him away from us this summer, and for good this time. After the big man missed just two games through his first three NBA seasons, Yao played over 57 in a season just once for the rest of his career. With a number of foot and ankle problems that never quite healed, Yao called it quits at 30 because his body couldn’t take it anymore.

So I again caught up with Dr. Bal Raj – who was named one of the “Top Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles and a Leading Physician of the World” by the International Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, and someone who has a lot of experience with high-profile athletes – to talk about the problems that can occur when you grow too fast. He’s already helped explain the surgery Kobe Bryant had earlier this summer, as well as Gilbert Arenas‘ knee problems and the plantar fasciitis that plagued Tyreke Evans all summer. Now, he helps explain why big men always seem to have lower-body problems.

*** *** ***

Dime: Talk about Yao Ming. He seemed fine for a while but once he started having problems with his lower body and feet, it never stopped. Can you talk about what happens when guys are almost too big for their own body?

Dr. Bal Raj: When you start having feet problems, which can be stress fractures or turf toe, what happens is as a big guy, every time these guys jump up and down there’s a magnifying of overuse in this scenario because of their weight. Their weight goes through one thing and is dissipated to a smaller area, and because the stress is dissipated to a smaller area, they’re more at risk of reoccurrence with that problem.

It’s a law of physics. Force equals mass times acceleration and if you have a lower surface area accepting that force, then you’re bound to have foot problems with that issue.

Dime: When I was younger, I grew pretty fast. I was like six feet tall by the eighth grade, and I had some knee problems. What things can come from that? What problems can arise if you’re growing too fast when you’re younger?

DBR: Oh yeah, that’s a great question. When you’re growing too fast, here’s what happens: Your bones grow but your tendons and muscles don’t accommodate to that. Your getting your muscles stretched. They don’t grow traditionally in the same way. So what happens is suddenly your tendons are all stretched, which puts more forces on your knees, on your hips, on your back issues. The most common thing with kids on a general knee basis involving the area is the patellar tendon because the tendon is under tension as well as the muscle tightening up in the quad. So they start having pain underneath their kneecaps from mal-alignment.

So this is a traditional problem, and it takes someone to just recognize “Hey I’m growing fast. I need to start stretching.” Stretching is the secret…at a young age because our muscles and tendons are flexible enough that we can stretch and it makes a difference.

Dime: Yeah, that was actually my next question. If you’re a teenager growing up, as far as stretching goes, if you stretch enough can you stop yourself from having those problems or will they always be an issue if you’re getting tall?

DBR: Yeah you can definitely…if you stretch more, you can definitely mitigate your changes of having the problems because by stretching, you are also stretching the tendon and the muscle appropriately and you can appropriately strengthen those fibers in an eccentric fashion, which will strengthen them up to 150 percent more.

So by stretching and strengthening, you’re actually protecting your joints and mitigating injury.