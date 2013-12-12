Dime Q&A: Florida State Senior Ian Miller On Overcoming Adversity & Learning From Muggsy Bogues

Florida State senior guardis no stranger to adversity. Throughout his first three seasons at FSU, Miller has battled injuries and academic eligibility issues. Like any college student thrust into the rigors of a top-tier Division 1 men’s basketball program, Miller had to adjust.

Miller was a standout star at United Faith Christian Academy High School, where he led his team to two N.C. 1A basketball championships and was named The Charlotte Observer Player of the Year twice. The talent was there. Maybe he had trouble adjusting? Maybe he wasn’t cut out to be a D1 basketball player? Nonsense.

Now in his senior season, Miller looks like a changed person. The Seminoles have fallen on tough times, going 2-3 in their last five games, including a two-point loss in overtime to then No. 14 Michigan and a one-point loss to then No. 15 Florida. However, Miller says that once FSU fixes the little things, everything will fall into place. Miller is leading the Seminoles in scoring with 14.6 PPG and has led his team to a 6-3 record, including an 18-point ousting of No. 10 VCU.

I had the opportunity to chat with Miller about his season and career at Florida State, his golden shoes, and his relationship with NBA legend Muggsy Bogues. One thing was clear when talking with Ian. He’s taken the adversity during his time at Florida State and used it to take his game to the next level. He closely watches top NBA point guards and emulates players like Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and Steph Curry. Miller has met with NBA legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but credits someone else as his inspiration.

That inspiration is a young man named Casey Roffler (attends UF Christian Academy HS), who suffers from Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder which doesn’t allow the jaw, ears and nasal passages to grow as the face does. The jaw can recede, block airways and impede breathing. Casey has had over 15 surgeries in 12 years, but continues to fight and remains in high spirits. Miller has called Casey Roffler his hero and told me that when he looks at Casey’s situation that he has no reason to complain. “If he can get through all the pain that he’s been through then why should I complain?” says Miller.

Ian Miller has dreamed of making it to the NBA since he was four years old and he aims to be a first-round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He will do whatever it takes to put his team in the right position to win. Remember the name.

*** *** ***

Dime: FSU has gone 2-3 after opening the season 4-0, with very close losses to ranked opponents in Michigan and Florida. How can the Seminoles turn it around?

Ian Miller: We’re a young team, so we have to learn how to finish and close out games. It’s just the little things we have to fix rather than the big problems. We just have to fix the little things so we can be where we wanna be at the end of the year.

Dime: So, you had 22 points, seven boards and four assists in an 18-point victory over No. 10 VCU. Can you explain your mindset when going up against a ranked opponent?

IM: It’s the same mindset every game, it’s just a little bit easier to get energized for. My mindset was that I knew if I didn’t play good then we wouldn’t have a chance to win. It’s just the pressure that I put on myself every game and that’s the mindset that I have every game. If I don’t practice good then we aren’t going to win and if I don’t play good then we aren’t going to win. As long as I have that mindset then I dominate whatever I’m trying to dominate.

Dime: You’re shooting 48 percent from the field and leading the Seminoles in scoring at 14.6 PPG. What factors can you contribute to this?

IM: I could have did it last year, but the big thing is being healthy. Finally being healthy and having a normal preseason is one of the biggest things. Really, this summer I went on a diet and started eating the right foods. I picked up a lot of bad weight last year when I was injured, so it was trimming my body back down to my high school playing weight. I knew I was going to be fine basketball wise, my skill wasn’t going to fall off. I just had to get my rhythm back. I was lifting more and running more and putting myself in the best position to where I could play 30 to 38 minutes a game each night.

Dime: You talked a little bit about your injury issues and you’ve had academic eligibility issues in the past. How have you been able to overcome those adversities?

IM: You don’t get through anything without a little bit of pain. It was just maturity with my academic issues when I first got to college. It was something that I watched on TV and then I got here and reality hit me and I saw how it really was. I just had to grow up a little bit and come to grips with myself and know that I can’t have basketball if my grades aren’t right. Then when I got the injury last year, it really helped me to grow up, because I saw that basketball could get taken away from me at any minute. It was very important, I never had an injury where I had to sit out games or that lasted the whole season, so I didn’t really understand the process and I was a little bit depressed. It really helped me get mentally strong and made me be able to push through anything now.

Dime: What is your relationship like with former NBA star Muggsy Bogues?

IM: That’s like an uncle or nephew or father and son type relationship. I can always count on him to tell me the honest truth. Like some people come up to you after every game and say “Oh yeah, you did great” when you know deep down inside that you didn’t do good. He’s gonna tell you if you did a good job or didn’t, what you need to work on to get better and things like that. When you have someone like that that is always on you and helping you to be at the top of your game and he’s already been to the level that you’re trying to get too, it’s really good. He’s someone that you want in your corner at all times. Our relationship is a lot different than a lot of guys, we have a real, real good relationship where can we talk about anything.

