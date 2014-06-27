Dime Q&A: James Young On Pre-Draft Emotions, Music, Fashion & More

The NBA Draft has finally arrived. Analysts, journalists and reporters have been picking apart each player in the class of 2014 for months, pointing out their strengths, highlighting their weaknesses and predicting when they will hear their names called.

Dime took a break from the typical draft coverage and caught up with former Kentucky Wildcat star and current Boston Celtic James Young, talking about his favorite types of movies, favorite pre-game songs, relationship with JAY Z and more. Enjoy.

*** *** ***

Dime: Everyone knows you love the game of basketball; how about some of your off-the-court hobbies?

James Young: I play football a little bit with my guys, and watch a lot of scary movies – I like movies. Really just chilling.

Dime: What do you bump on your pre-game playlist?

JY: Definitely got Meek Mills, Big Sean – a Michigan guy, and Lil Wayne.

Dime: You are about 24 hours away from living your dream and getting drafted into the NBA; What are you feeling right now?

JY: Emotions are everywhere. I’m just excited, really. It’s finally here. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I was a little kid and my family is here to enjoy it with me. It’s great. I’m glad I got the chance to be here.

Other Media: Have you put any thought into what you are going to wear tomorrow night?

JY: I got a nice Gucci suite I’m gonna wear tomorrow… That’s all I can say right now, but it’s nice. (laughs)

Other Media: When did you pick that out?

JY: A few weeks ago out in LA. I went to a Gucci store.

Other Media: Besides yourself, who is going to look the best?

JY: Ah, I don’t know. Aaron Gordon’s got a little swag to him. I know [Andrew] Wiggins will have something nice, and Jabari [Parker] will probably have something nice. I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of guys out there looking nice.

Dime: Have you had any conversations with JAY Z recently? (Young signed with Roc Nation as his representation).

JY: I haven’t really talked to him since I signed with them. I keep in touch every once in a while. But not really about the (draft) process, no, not really.

Dime: Going back to the National Championship game, what were you feeling immediately after throwing down that dunk?

JY: Honestly, in the moment, I wasn’t even thinking about dunking, but just trying to finish the layup. It just so happened, he tried to block and I just went through him. It was crazy. I had a lot of energy off that.

Dime: Did you hear from your friends about the slam?

JY: Maaaan, even though we lost, I checked my phone and it was just blowing up about it. It was crazy.

Was Young good value for the Celtics at 17?

Follow Matthew on Twitter at @MatthewHochberg.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.