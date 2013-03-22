Dime Q&A: Jay Bilas On The Secrets Behind His Success

Once again, Dove Men+Care is coming through in March Madness with some hilarious commercials featuring some of basketball’s greatest personalities. Last year, we saw ads featuring people likeand. This year, you’ve probably already seen the commercials with… and

Jay Bilas has turned the term “talking head” into something else entirely. Whether it’s his vast knowledge of the college game that puts other analysts to shame, or his love of Young Jeezy, Bilas resonates with much of the fanbase. How’d that happen? We caught up with him during his filming of his new commercial with Dove Men+Care to talk about it.

Dime: What is more difficult: being on a commercial set talking about being in your own skin or being in your own skin at ESPN?

Jay Bilas: Probably talking about it. The Dove Men+Care Campaign is what I am working with them on is really about how guys like me can maintain what matters most; it is like a real moment’s campaign. So for me I can talk about basketball all day long, but when you talk about how you balance your family, your work life, basketball, and I am also an attorney. I have a law office even though I don’t practice like I used to, trying to balance everything is what everybody tries to do their best possible job of. I am no different than anyone else in that regard.

Dime: How tough is it to juggle two to three or three to four lives like that?

JB: It used to be harder, but I have gotten a lot tougher about just saying no, frankly. The one that helped me do that was my wife. A few years ago, I have always been the kind of guy that I wanted to say yes to my friends in basketball, they would say ‘hey can you come and speak at this clinic’ or ‘come host this coaches verses cancer event’ or appear at this, and my answer was always yes. I always wanted to please and do what people wanted. A few years ago my wife took me aside and she was really straight up about it. She said look I am really proud of the fact that you have been in demand and your first instinct is to say yes to people, but just remember one thing, every time you say yes to somebody you are really saying no to us. That hit me like a ton of bricks. I needed to prioritize things and maintain what mattered most to me and that was my family first. So I started doing a better job of toughening up and saying no and by doing that I was saying yes to my family. I wrote this book on toughness and one of the chapters in it was saying no. Bob Knight said one thing to me, he said you know the word “no” is used by tough people. He said to think about all the times that saying no has gotten you into trouble and I really thought about it. He said you may miss out on an opportunity by saying no, but you will never get in trouble. The word that gets you in trouble is “yes.” I wish someone would have put that to me when I was 16, my parents did a good job of training me, but that really resonated.

Dime: Would you say that is the hardest part of the job and for someone in your position?

JB: I think that is probably true for everybody, whether it is something at work for a colleague or a friend. You tend to think sometimes, well I will do this because this is important and my family will understand, but after a while they don’t. It gets tough to explain. I think the way my wife put it, that was profound and that really hit me. I don’t want to say I changed everything I did, but I was more aware of what was important and maintaining what was important every day.

Dime: Your style is very direct and obviously you have the knowledge to back that up, how did you come up with the character we see on TV every night?

JB: When anyone first gets into this job I think you worry about how things are going to be received. I have always tried to maintain that my job is to say the right thing at the right time, in the right tone. The thing that I probably get wrong more often than anything is the last part. Sometimes you can say the exact right thing, but with the wrong tone is taken the wrong way. Or perceived the wrong way. I’ve never pulled any punches as far as I say what I think and what I expect and from the people that I work with and the people that I talk about, if they don’t agree, then say so. And tell me why, because I always want to test what I say against someone that will say I don’t agree with you and here is why. If I decide, you know what, you are right, then I will fix it and I will be better for it. I like to think I am prepared. I research things, I watch, and I make a judgment. I’d like to think there is a good basis for the judgment, but reasonable minds can disagree and if somebody differs I like to hear them say it rather then get all about it.

Dime: Where do you see yourself in the vacuum that is the world of college basketball analysis and who are some of your peers that you respect the most?

JB: Wow, I have never really measured where I see myself. I have always tried to do the job how I see it and as I see fit. I watch a ton of tape, I use Synergy, I watch DVD’s that I get of practices, and I watch everything I can get my hands and slow it down. I really enjoy it. I was an assistant coach at Duke for years, now when I look at teams you can really appreciate what they do rather than thinking about ways you can stop it. When I watch a teams’ offense or defense I don’t have to try and beat it, I can just appreciate it for what it is. As far as the people I respect in the business, I have always been a huge admirer and there is nobody in the business I respect more than Bill Raftery. I have the honor of working with him and he is one of my close friends. I learn something from him every time I am with him, not only about the game, but how you treat the game. With Bill, I think a lot of us can say we love the game and I know I am not alone in that, but Bill is unique in the fact that I think he loves the game and loves the people in the game. That is first for him, the people in the game. I am obviously a big admirer of Dick Vitale and have been since I was a player. I am a gigantic fan and admirer of Doris Burke. There is no one better, she knows the game like no other, she is prepared, and she is the best teammate you can possibly have. She goes seamlessly from one role to the other. I don’t think anyone else in the business that fills as many roles as she does. One game she is the lead analyst for the NBA, then she is a sideline reporter for college, then she is the lead analyst for a college men’s game, and then a lead analyst for college women’s game, and then back in the NBA on the sideline. It is ridiculous. She never complains and whatever role she is in she is a star in that role. She is phenomenal and I have never worked with anyone quite like her.