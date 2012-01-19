Dime Q&A: Jay Williams Tells All

Watchingaddress the completely enrapt New Hampton Prep basketball team late Sunday night at the Hoophall Classic, it was clear he was firmly in his element. Basketball has obviously always been a big part of Williams’ life, but you could make a case he’s never been quite as immersed as he is now.

As an ESPN college basketball analyst, Williams splits his time between calling games and working on studio shows, while also commentating for the network’s rapidly expanding interest in high school ball. The latter assignment gives him the opportunity to take part in one of his favorite pastimes: mentoring young athletes. There isn’t a player on any level that doesn’t have the utmost respect for the former No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and he commonly takes time to pull players aside and offer a few words of wisdom.

Away from the court, Williams’ passion for giving back manifests itself in his charitable endeavors, which are focused on providing a positive influence for youngsters who lack a reliable support system.

“Everything’s going great with that,” said Williams. “I’m still very much involved with my charity, Rising Stars. I’m spending a lot of time trying to create after-school programs in the boroughs, shadowing and mentoring programs, and trying to be impactful on young kids’ lives.”

We caught up with Williams at halftime of Bishop Gorman’s win over Dematha on Monday to discuss his thoughts on Hoophall, which college teams most impress him, the advice he gives to up-and-coming players and his recent move to Miami.

*** *** ***

Dime: What players have impressed you so far at Hoophall?

Jay Williams: Shabazz Muhammad is on a different level. I love his ability to attack the rim, and something I’ve seen that’s a huge improvement from last year is his jump shot. When he’s able to extend you defensively with his ability to shoot the ball, you’re like Play-Doh in his hands. He can shoot, he can drive, he has a post-up game, and he’s a hell of a slasher.

I’m excited to see Jabari Parker later on today. Kaleb Tarczewski, he played extremely well. Brewster Academy’s Jakarr Sampson, he’s so athletic with some of the things he was doing in warmups the other day. I was very disappointed he wasn’t in the dunk contest last night. Some school’s going to be lucky, given that he decommitted from St. John’s.

Dime: How does covering high school games help you with working on college basketball?

JW: It helps a lot. The more you do high school basketball, the more you can talk during a game about what a coach has coming in next year and some of the voids they need to fill, and the things they need to work on as a team.

But another one of the things I love about high school basketball is these players are still so raw. For a guy like Shabazz Muhammad, on the collegiate level, just watching him play a couple times, I know in a scouting report I’m sending him right every single time. And every time he jumps and he finishes at the rim, I’m just going to overwhelm the left side of his body and make him finish with his right hand. I’ve still yet to see him do that. But when you get to the collegiate level, every game is televised, everybody’s writing about it, NBA scouts are talking about you and everyone is breaking down your strengths and weaknesses. So he’s able to take advantage of the fact that all these players don’t get the chance to watch each other play that much.

Dime: In terms of college, what schools have impressed you the most?

JW: Of course, you have to talk about Syracuse. They’re the deepest team in the country, and they’ve had a couple of close games, like against Marquette, but they’ve been able to push through. The person that’s made the biggest emergence to me is Dion Waiters. He’s like a Jason Terry coming off the bench. Everybody knows he should start, but he’s averaging 13 points, and playing the game with the moxie that he possesses lets you know about the character of the young man.

I think a team like Kentucky, they still haven’t had Terrence Jones at his best. And Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been doing his thing. He doesn’t have the prettiest shot in the world, but he just finds a way to score and get things done. Anthony Davis, he does a great job. Marquis Teague has his ups and downs as a freshman point guard, but they’re a really deep team.

And I’m so glad Tom Crean and Indiana Basketball are back. Watching guys like Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller, who’s kind of their pillar, they’re a heck of a basketball team as well.