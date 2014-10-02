Dime Q&A: Kenneth Faried On His Extension, Team USA & The “Manimal” Wrestling

After a busy summer that saw him named to the FIBA World Cup All-Tournament team, Nuggets forwardhasn’t had much time to play video games. When we spoke with him earlier this week he was about to crack open his copy of, the Activision odyssey that — for Faried — hopefully lets him shoot some people like, another favorite for a player who showed he deserves to be mentioned with the game’s elite.

Faried finished his third year with a career high in points per game, despite playing fewer minutes then his sophomore campaign. Still, it wasn’t until he broke out with Team USA on their way to a gold medal that his potential was truly revealed. His energetic rebounding and agility in the paint was one of the largest reasons Team USA squashed international squads to cruise to the gold.

Now, with 30 days left for the Nuggets to sign him to an extension, or possibly lose him to free agency next summer, Faried’s agent is busy negotiating what could be a rather large pay day for the 6-8 power forward out of Morehouse College.

We spoke to Faried about the confidence he gleaned from his time with USA Basketball, his love for movies, music and — above all — video games. Plus, his pesky contract extension, which has a deadline at the end of this month and how he’s turned the haters who still bafflingly believe he should have never made Team USA this summer into the perfect inducement for his unique bit of controlled fiery on the hardwood. Oh, and Faried agrees he’s got a excellent shot at a second career in the ring as a wrestler; he’s already got the perfect nickname.

Dime: Congrats on the gold. Are you still a little tired after getting back from Spain?

Kenneth Faried: Thank you. A little bit tired, I can’t lie. That was a long, long experience, but it was worth it.

Dime: Will the confidence from your Team USA experience translate into this next season?

KF: It did sink in, but it came and went. I’m ecstatic about the whole situation, but it’s season time now and I’m ready to put what I learned playing [for] USA Basketball [to work] for the upcoming season.

Dime: Tell us what it was like when you saw Paul George go down? Just so you know, in case you hadn’t heard yet, but he was walking without crutches or a limp during his photoshoot today.

KF: It was tough. I ain’t gonna lie, it was tough. It was one of the [most] gruesome and scariest moments of my life that I [had] ever seen. But Paul George, he didn’t even cry. I don’t know, I woulda been crying, hollering, screaming, something like that, but he didn’t cry; he was just tough about it. That just shows how much of a person he is, and a player he is and he told us, ‘don’t worry about it, I’m gonna be fine. Just go out there and win the gold.’ And, when I heard — we had an interview, and I tweeted that we [were] gonna go out here and win it and do it for Paul. And that’s exactly what we did. I commend him for being so strong, and that’s what’s up. He’s walking now, so I’m gonna have to give him a text message to congratulate him.

Dime: You mentioned this a little bit at the time, but if Spain hadn’t lost in the quarterfinals, do you think you would have been as dominant as you were going through the elimination round?

KF: [loud, knowing, laugh] I don’t know. I honestly can’t tell you. I do believe my team woulda went out there and played with the fight and greatness that we [were] playing throughout the whole tournament. And, no matter who we played against, we woulda went after them. We played against Serbia, but if we played aginst Spain, we would have gotten after them the same way, with relentlessness and togetherness.

Dime: Can you feel your confidence rising after playing against the level of competition, not just in the World Cup, but during training camp for USA tryouts?

KF: Yeah, I’m very high, and I have the confidence and the mindset to know that ‘hey, I can do this and go out there and make an impact for my team, especially. And become an all-star this year.”

Dime: Is that a goal for this upcoming year[ make the all-star team]?

KF: It’s a huge goal, just as much as the goal for me was to make the USA team and live [out] our dream of winning the gold, and I did that. I surpassed that because I was also able to win the gold, contribute huge and make the tournament team.

