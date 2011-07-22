Dime Q&A: Marcus Williams On All The Differences Between Playing In The NBA & Europe

You might have forgotten about. Let me refresh your memory: he was the point guard for a UConn team that was considered one of the most talented of the past decade, and played well enough to become a first-round pick of the New Jersey Nets. After a few successful years in the NBA, Williams left to go play overseas, where he has developed into one of the best PGs in Russia and all of Europe. Recently, he just signed on to play next year with UNICS Kazan in the Russian Professional Basketball League.

With all the talk around Deron Williams signing to play in Turkey, and with Josh Childress and Lance Allred warning players about the differences, I caught up with Williams to talk about what the most difficult adjustments are, both on and off the court.

*** *** ***

Dime: Talk a little bit about your experience out there. What was it like? And with all these guys looking to go over, what are some of the things they will have to adjust to that you’ve gotten used to?

Marcus Williams: I think the gameplay is a complete 180. Here, there’s more space it seems like and it’s more open, it’s more free world. Over there a lot of the game is half-court, a lot of the offense…like if you get a fast break somebody will foul you before you actually get the fast break started. They don’t really want the game to be up and down, and that makes it difficult for players who like to run.

It’s a lot more physical over there as far as fouls not being called. It’s just completely different from here. Completely different.

And I think as foreigners, you don’t really get as many calls as the guys who are from there. They tend to take it a little rough on you.

Dime: I think it was Josh Childress who said since you’re an American or an NBA player that you should be able to take it and play through it. Is that what you mean?

MW: Right. I think they look at that and say, “Oh, he’s supposed to be good. We shouldn’t worry about him getting fouled or anything like that.” But in all actuality, it’s a foul anywhere in the world. When you get slapped across the back of the head, it’s a foul wherever he’s playing at.

So, those are the big standouts for me on the court. Off the court, I know it would be difficult for a lot of guys who are so accustomed to things in America. With everything. Everything. I mean, language is different. You’re going to get frustrated because you’re not going to know what everyone is talking about. Everyone doesn’t know English. The living is different. There’s a lot of things. Everything is foreign. It’s foreign. Everything is.

Dime: Like you were saying it’s not as open. Everything is more half-court. For you, you’ve always liked to get up and down right?

MW: Yeah.

Dime: What have you had to do to change your game?

MW: It was rough at first because I would be the only one trying to fast break and my team would kinda walk up because they are accustomed to just not running. But I think it worked in both of our favors because then they realized we could get easy points if we just sprint sometimes. And I think it helped me because I would have to slow down and I would have to pick my spots on when to score or try to make a play for someone else. So I think it just helped my game all-around, as just not being an up-and-down guard but being a half-court guard as well.

Dime: Definitely. You’re only allowed a certain number of Americans on your teams right?

MW: I think you can actually have up to six foreigners, so you can have three Americans, two guys from Serbia or however you do it.

Dime: Who are some of the guys that you’ve played with over there?

MW: The only American that was on my team last year was Lonny Baxter. But in the league, there’s Zoran Planinic, Keith Langford, Trajan Langdon, J.R. Holden…I can’t think of anybody right now. Who else? Davon Jefferson…

Dime: With the off court stuff, everything’s completely foreign. What were some of the biggest adjustments you had to work to overcome once you went over there?

MW: Um, I mean the food was real different. You really didn’t want to eat anything because you didn’t trust it. You couldn’t ask what was it. A lot of the menus, you got to point at the picture, you don’t really know what’s in it, if it’s good. But we had a translator, but he wasn’t always with us. That was one of the big differences for me. What else?

Foreigners can’t drive. You had to depend on a driver to be there. I mean there’s just a lot of different…a lot of small things that kind of add up. At first I was kinda overwhelmed, but I got over it those first few months, those first few weeks.