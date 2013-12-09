Dime Q&A: Meet The Author Behind Kevin Durant’s Life Story In “The Backpack Baller”

Dime has been chronicling‘s rise to fame since the OKC star was still a youngster in high school. The subject of multiple magazine covers — from his cover at Texas, when he asked that his fellow starting Longhorns pose with him on it, to his most recent in Dime 73 this past spring — Durant’s story often reads like something out of a basketball comic book: He was blessed with limitless abilities… and from there he went on to fight basketball crime…

As always, however, there’s more to it.

While we’ve spent thousands of words shedding light on KD’s upbringing, we still aren’t touching The Backpack Baller. The 250-page book is a must for any Durant fan. Combining on-the-court features, with a look into Durant’s rise as a cultural and fashion icon, to analyzing how KD’s one-of-a-kind work ethic developed, The Backpack Baller will take you inside Kevin Durant’s 25-year journey.

You can help make sure it sees the light by supporting it yourself. In the meantime, I caught up with Brad Graham, the author, to talk about Durant and what he learned after spending years researching, writing and crafting this book.

Dime: What got you interested in writing this book?

Brad Graham: I’ve always loved well designed coffee-table books, especially those about basketball (think Michael Jordan‘s Driven From Within or the two FreeDarko books) and because what I love consumes my entire life, I’ve spent the better part of my professional life thinking about the perfect subject (for which to base a cool looking book).

Interestingly, books, above all else, need time. They require time for research, time for editing and time for history to help with context. Time is also needed for the author to develop a specific set of skills. I didn’t realise this until halfway through the book writing process. For a quality book to be produced, time needs to be respected.

As far as how I ended up obsessing about Kevin Durant to the point where an entire book was possible, well, that started way back in 2006 when I saw KD play at the Coaches vs. Cancer 2K Classic (at Madison Square Garden). Fast forward to the 2012 London Olympics and I realized that Kevin Durant was responsible for three modern basketball masterpieces: His freshman season at Texas; that meteoric third NBA campaign with the 2010 World Champs encore and his untouchable summer 2011 to summer 2012 run, which concluded with Team USA Gold in London.

With those three mountains decorating the landscape, I wanted to see what else the KD countryside featured. One transcendent showing isn’t new but three before the age of 25 really captivated me. So I went about charting everything KD related, the findings are all nicely presented in my 250-page book.

Dime: How long did it take you? What kind of research did you take part in?

BG: The seeds for the book were planted in 2006 but I didn’t start actively working on it as a possible tangible product until late 2011. It was months of research, months of writing, months of designing, months of re-writes and months of polishing. I never imagined it would take two years to nearly complete the project but that’s exactly what has happened. As far as research goes, that’s actually what helped me decide to write the book. Not only have I interviewed KD every year since he joined the NBA in ’07, giving me a scope on which to make assessments about him but I’ve spoken with ex-teammates (eg: Jeff Green), current running mates (Russell Westbrook), National Team counterparts (LeBron James), childhood friends (Michael Beasley, Ty Lawson), ex-NBA players (Dominique Wilkins) and many others, from seasoned media to international fans, to really understand KD’s positioning on and off the court. I’ve read just about every magazine, newspaper and online article ever written about Durant and throughout the past six years I’ve spoken with people from each city he has played in to get a firm grip on his evolution.

Dime: What was the most difficult aspect?

BG: That’s a loaded question so I’ll answer it in third parts…. Firstly, as a designer, deciding on the book’s cover was a mountain sized task. So many portraits, styles and layouts were messed with. The book’s interior stacks up against anything out there but I knew that I’d need a killer cover to help sell the book in a crowded marketplace (while also pleasing both Durant die-hards and casual NBA folk)… secondly, as any writer knows, you’re only as good as your editor and I was fortunate enough to have the talented editorial surgeon Brian Duff in my corner. With Brian on side, it was a matter of letting go so he could shave where needed. Long form editorial becomes a matter of exclusion and rather than tell the entire journey with work, I devised a way to use imagery to help convey key messages… Lastly, funding to get this project to market has become the toughest challenge of all. As someone who has produced NBA-based magazines for years, I knew writing and designing The Backpack Baller wouldn’t be all that difficult but with Durant changing agents twice during the life of the book I’ve had a hard time developing the relationships needed to have them back this project. That’s why I turned to KickStarter, so KD fans all over the globe could become a part of this book (via the rewards systems)… and let me just say this, it’s not everyday NBA fans can get involved in their favorite players literary exploits, so be sure to pledge your support.

