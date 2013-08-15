Dime Q&A: Nick Young On Kendrick Lamar & The New “Call Of Duty: Ghosts” Multiplayer Trailer

Everyone knows NBA players love video games. If you’ve been following Dime over the past few years then you know the Call of Duty series is probably the most popular. Yesterday in Los Angeles, DeAndre Jordan, Nick Young and No. 1 draft pick Anthony Bennett took part in Activision’s reveal event for multiplayer gameplay in the upcoming Call of Duty: Ghosts.

During the event, fans got a chance to hear the brand new song “Survival” from Eminem, which is featured below in the game’s multiplayer reveal trailer. The three NBA players also joined up in a CoD exhibition match against some U.S. Marines in attendance.

We got a chance to get up with Swaggy P, and talked about his love of CoD, the new Kendrick Lamar song, and what his year in Philly was like…

Interview by Tyler Tynes

Dime: So why are you at the release event today?

Nick Young: I’m a big CoD player this is what I do in my spare time. I love the game.

Dime: Favorite gun to use for CoD?

NY: I use a light machine gun. I don’t snipe. I’m a dude that runs through the field. I run and gun baby, I run and gun, that’s what I do in real in life on the court so that’s how I play in CoD.

Dime: Did you like playing the Ghost Series? And what did you learn playing the new game?

NY: Most definitely, I pretty much played with all my friends and you can customize your player and stuff now it’s dope. I also learned I’m not as good as I thought. I played against these marines and they did me bad out there.

Dime: There’s a lot of buzz about Kendrick Lamar right now on the West Coast. Many people have been calling you two cousins, what’s the relationship with Kendrick and what did you think of the track “Control” with Big Sean?

NY: We cousins in real life, we family. I think “Control” was good for his side, I think he needed to clear it up a little bit and that’s what he did, he put the fire under these guys. The responses to the track were good, he even got Phil Jackson to respond. The responses from other rappers were cool. Meek Mill put something on Instagram and I wanna see what they rap about next. I still ain’t see Drake do nothing though (laughs).

Dime: What was your experience like in Philadelphia? Did you and Doug Collins see eye to eye?

NY: It was cool. I was playing with some people from L.A. [Dorell Wright, Jrue Holiday]. The city was pretty cool — it was a mix of D.C. and New York. It was good to see people from all sides. Doug and I had our ups and downs but me and Doug were pretty cool. There were some days we argued and some days we loved each other. We had our ups and downs.

Dime: What was your experience in the locker room in Philly? How were guys like Jrue, Evan Turner and Thad Young as teammates?

NY: They welcomed me in well when I got there and that’s all you can ask for. They showed me the ropes when I was there.

