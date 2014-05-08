Dime Q&A: Star Recruit Isaiah Whitehead Talks Seton Hall, Legacy & Pregame Music

Last month, D.C was home to the 41st annual Capitol Classic All-Star Game, hosting some of the nation’s best and elite ballers going head to head with D.C’s finest. The game this year featured talents such as Romelo Trimble, attending University Maryland next season, to Brooklyn’s own Isaiah Whitehead, attending Seton Hall next season. The game is one of the nation’s best high school showcases and definitely lived up to the bill.

Dime Magazine sat down with Lincoln High and No. 2 shooting guard in the class of 2014 Isaiah Whitehead to talk hoops, his legacy at Lincoln and his future outlook as a Seton Hall Pirate.

Dime: Why did you choose Seton Hall?

Isaiah Whitehead: Well, I picked Seton Hall because it’s close to home so my mom can come and watch me play. Plus Coach Willard is real down to earth and when I visited the campus I fell in love.

Dime: For the people who aren’t aware, your teammates in the Capitol Classic in Angel Delgado and Desi Rodriguez are joining you at Seton Hall. Was that the plan all along?

IW: Actually, Angel committed first and I was trying to go to school with a big man so I thought “Why not Angel?” So when I started to look at Seton Hall a little bit more then Desi came around, too. The mindset we all have is to come in there to work hard, win games and turn the program around.

Dime: So how was it getting coached one last time in high school by Coach “Tiny” in the Capitol Classic?

IW: It feels great, but actually I think he is actually going to Seton Hall with us next year so it may not be the last time. But it is always a pleasure getting coached by him.

Dime: That’s great. How did the season go for you this year with Lincoln?

IW: Well, we ended up losing in the state semifinals but I have no regrets. It was a great year.

Dime: Lincoln basketball is known for producing some of the best talent seen in New York from the likes of “Bassy” (Sebastian Telfair) to Lance Stephenson. What makes your game different from some of those players?

IW: I think every player from Lincoln did one specific thing well but I do everything. I can pass, I can rebound and I can score. I think I have an all-around game and I am completely different from them.

Dime: What is one word to describe the imprint you left at Lincoln?

IW: Legacy. I gave it my all at Lincoln. I’m going to miss playing there.

Dime: What are some of the songs you listen to before tip-off?

IW: I listen to Rich Homie Quan and Drizzy (Drake).

Dime: So what are like three songs you listen to right before you play?

IW: I listen to Drake’s “Draft Day, Rich Homie Quan’s “WWD” and Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz”.

Dime: You’re on the spot, spit the chorus to Wiz Khalifa’s “We Dem Boyz”.

IW: Nah, I can’t do that (laughs).

Dime: (Laughs) So when you’re hooping, what are the kicks you like to rock on the hardwood?

IW: I have no specific brand, they just have to feel and look good.

