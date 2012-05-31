Dime Q&A: Stars Of The Red Bull Midnight Run In Washington, D.C.

One hundred of the best players from the DMV area came together for thein Washington, D.C. earlier this month to compete for a chance to eventually be one of the final eight players chosen to represent their city in the national finals in Brooklyn. There were players like NBA D-Leaguer, who flew in from Europe the day before to attend,, the legendary streetball player,, the man who once broke the Rupp Arena record for triples in one game and even, who came in to help judge the talent.

While the action was fast and aggressive – you can check out a full recap here – I had a chance once it was all over to sit down and talk to some of the standouts…

*** *** ***

Dime: Where are you playing at right now? Around D.C.?

BS: Yeah, I just got finished playing in the ACPBL. We just won the championship. We are chilling out right now. We gotta play in a Weekend Warriorz tournament in North Carolina. That’s June 1 so we are just chilling out until then.

Dime: Are you playing in the Goodman League this summer?

BS: Yeah, yeah, yeah. The outdoor Goodman League and the Urban Coalition, the indoor league, I’m playing in both.

Dime: Did you come down here with a group of five guys?

BS: Yeah, my teammates from the season I just played in. We went in there to get them some exposure because I already did my part with Red Bull. I just came by to show love and let my boys get on.