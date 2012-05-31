Dime Q&A: Stars Of The Red Bull Midnight Run In Washington, D.C.

While the action was fast and aggressive – you can check out a full recap here – I had a chance once it was all over to sit down and talk to some of the standouts…
Dime: Where are you playing at right now? Around D.C.?
BS: Yeah, I just got finished playing in the ACPBL. We just won the championship. We are chilling out right now. We gotta play in a Weekend Warriorz tournament in North Carolina. That’s June 1 so we are just chilling out until then.
Dime: Are you playing in the Goodman League this summer?
BS: Yeah, yeah, yeah. The outdoor Goodman League and the Urban Coalition, the indoor league, I’m playing in both.
Dime: Did you come down here with a group of five guys?
BS: Yeah, my teammates from the season I just played in. We went in there to get them some exposure because I already did my part with Red Bull. I just came by to show love and let my boys get on.