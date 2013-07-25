Dime Q&A: The Professor Explains The Real Reason Why He Did The Spider-Man Video

might seem to be an ordinary name from an ordinary 5-10 man from Oregon. It just so happens that the name belongs to, who is widely known as one of the best streetball players in the world. He was featured on the “AND1 Mixtape Tour” tour for several years before going toin 2011.

The Professor is constantly putting on a show for the audience by using a combo of moves that makes even the very best defender shutter with fear of being the next victim. The Professor is now 29 years old and is now living in Los Angeles, and while he appeared in a cameo role in Semi-Pro and played a prominent role in a movie called Ball Don’t Lie (which is still waiting to be distributed), ‘Fess will firstly always be a baller.

Dime: What is the biggest difference between Ball Up and AND1?

The Professor: So, basically, with AND1 the main entity of the company was the clothing. With Ball Up the main entity of the company is the actual tour. AND1, and this is my personal opinion, the tour eventually outgrew the clothing at one point and they were still using it as a marketing thing. Ball Up came in and wanted to clean up on some things where AND1 was making mistakes.

Dime: What is the focus of Ball Up?

TP: With Ball Up, when you come to a game it is more visually entertaining and it is more set up and catered to a live TV event.

Dime: How many tours have you done?

TP: It’s our second nationwide tour but it is our third tour overall.

Dime: You mentioned social media being important to you; want to talk about the “Spider-Man video” a little?

TP: My friend Rob came up with the idea, he’s actually a videographer who does concerts and certain things of that nature. We were talking about how to build and get more views to our YouTube channels when we realized the audiences I was reaching. My videos only hit basketball audiences and flashy basketball audiences so it was certain niches I was hitting. I wanted something that could go mainstream or go viral. He thought of the idea of dressing up as a superhero and maybe wear a mask. I took it to the next level and figured I’d wear the full costume without taking off the mask and upload it to the channel.

Dime: So you had no inspiration from “Uncle Drew?”

TP: No. It’s funny because I see the parallels but I didn’t even think about it at the time. A lot of people thought we took the idea from Andrew Garfield, the guy who plays “The Amazing Spider-Man” but we was just playing with a kid and not making the moves I was making.

Dime: You got to play with Allen Iverson, a player you grew up idolizing. How was that experience?

TP: It was an awesome experience. He was a cool guy and showed us streetball players a lot of love. He told us that we were both mutual fans of each other and that I’m his son’s favorite player. I just thought that was incredible. I used to look up to A.I. in high school so to find out he was a mutual fan and that I was his son’s favorite player was crazy.

Dime: Who do you think is the best ballhandler in the NBA right now?

TP: It’s hard to say. There are a lot of great ballhandlers in the NBA but not a lot of players with a streetball kind of game. A guy with incredible handles is Chris Paul. I would say, though, that Jamal Crawford is the most exciting to watch, in regards to anticipating his moves. He probably isn’t as efficient with the ball as other players but he’s just tight to watch because you never know what he’s going to do with the ball.

