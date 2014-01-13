Retro College Cuts Free Giveaway: The Jerome Lane “Break The Backboard” Pitt Shorts

The college basketball season is in full swing, and while March is still a little ways away, this season is providing more than enough drama. Between hot starts from overachieving teams like Wisconsin and Iowa State to the arguments over how good these star freshmen really are, the conference season is only going to get better.

Our friends at Retro College Cuts have always celebrated the college game, more particularly shedding light on its roots. Known for creating some amazing throwback products, Retro College Cuts is teaming up with Dime for a special weekly giveaway over the next two months. Each Monday, we’ll be running a contest on the site with some sick gear as the prize.

All of this will add up to Retro College Cuts’ grand prize (check the details): a trip to Vegas for a weekend of the NCAA Tournament, three nights at THE HOTEL in a 700 square foot suite, along with a $200 dinner credit, black car service from the airport and two RT tickets.

In our first giveaway, here’s your chance to win the infamous Jerome Lane “break the backboard” Pittsburgh shorts. All you have to do to have a shot to win is complete the following three steps:

The question is: What is your favorite college basketball memory and why?

Winners will be contacted through social media, so make sure you’re checking back with us to see if you won.

