Retro College Cuts Free Giveaway: The Jerome Lane “Break The Backboard” Pitt Shorts

The college basketball season is in full swing, and while March is still a little ways away, this season is providing more than enough drama. Between hot starts from overachieving teams like Wisconsin and Iowa State to the arguments over how good these star freshmen really are, the conference season is only going to get better.
Our friends at Retro College Cuts have always celebrated the college game, more particularly shedding light on its roots. Known for creating some amazing throwback products, Retro College Cuts is teaming up with Dime for a special weekly giveaway over the next two months. Each Monday, we’ll be running a contest on the site with some sick gear as the prize.
All of this will add up to Retro College Cuts’ grand prize (check the details): a trip to Vegas for a weekend of the NCAA Tournament, three nights at THE HOTEL in a 700 square foot suite, along with a $200 dinner credit, black car service from the airport and two RT tickets.
In our first giveaway, here’s your chance to win the infamous Jerome Lane “break the backboard” Pittsburgh shorts. All you have to do to have a shot to win is complete the following three steps:
The question is: What is your favorite college basketball memory and why?
Okay Dime Mag and the wonderful readers, the year was 2008, It was a cold winter season in basketball, but despite the frigid cold weather, there was one thing keeping The Burgh heated…The flaming hot Pittsburgh Panthers Basketball team. Led by Sam Young, DeJuan Blair and Levance Fields, these boys started a fire that the likes of most teams just could NOT put out! Even the highly ranked number one spot UCONN Huskies got their ears clipped when trying to tame this raging fire. This was a historical year for the Panthers considering they received their first number one rank in the schools history, and had reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1974. The panthers had a roar in 2008 that was louder then ever heard before and had most people shocked and in disbelief. Jamie Dixon was holding the reigns to a team that just could not be stopped, or so it seemed..It was a wonderful two weeks in the city of Pittsburgh, and just when the good people of that city thought they could put their coats away from all the heat that this team brought, there were VILLains in Villanova who had a sinister plot to bring the snow and freeze the perfect 16-0 record that the Panthers had strived so hard to achieve. Although, the panthers were perfect and lead by a coach who claimed the ‘coach of the year’ award, it just wasn’t enough to keep them perfect in the post season. In a thriller that even Michael Jackson would have deemed worthy of the name, the Panthers lost their roar and it seemed that a cold front was on the way to the Steel City. The game was close and left everyone standing from their seats, but falling finally was a team that most would have thought was going to take it all, but at the same time most didn’t expect them there in the first place. It was an incredible year and one to be proud of regardless, but in the end when it was all said and done, the Panthers ended the season 28-3. In my opinion this was one of the best moments in college ball history, and that moment being the 2008-2009 season of the Panther.
Syracuse winnin the ncaa in 2003 cause im a cuse fan #cusenation #orange 17-0
Randolph Childress ankle breaker. It was really one of the first times I’ve seen someone get crossed over this bad and had the big confidence to show up the defender and knock down the shot. Crossing over defenders was never the same.
Jay-
The moment when Jordan hit that clutch jumper back at UNC…I know I’m young but still that’s the most memorable moment in college sports history because, from that point onward a legend was noticed and was in the spotlight n the face of basketball period
Syracuse VS. Uconn in 6 OTs. I didn’t have a horse in the race but I jumped up and down for every bucket.
