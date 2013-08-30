During The Red Bull Midnight Run New York, Two Local Standouts Tell Us “You Gotta Bring It”

On Friday, August 16, the best non-NBA players in the New York City area headed to East Rutherford, New Jersey to play for a spot on New York’s Red Bull Midnight Run squad. The best eight guys in the gym would be selected to represent NY in a final showdown this winter against eight other cities at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In between the action, Dime caught up with two local standouts â€“ Courtney Nelson from Rutgers, and Derek Braxton, Jr. from Paterson, New Jersey â€“ to get their take on what got them into basketball, their journey with the game, and the talent that always comes out for the New York iteration of the Red Bull Midnight Run.

From the moment the 110+ players entered the gym they were amped to compete. The sounds from DJ Astro on the 1’s and 2’s added to the energetic environment. According to the players we spoke with this competition acts as a barometer of skill level for the NY area. While there was some catching up with old friends and competitors, for the most part guys were there to play. That meant it was time for business.

The play itself was well rounded. It was some of the best team basketball we’ve seen in the competition. Some guys played full-court defense, others sat back and protected the paint. Either way, it was a strong display of guys playing hard while keeping the action as entertaining as the emcee.

Courtney Nelson was a highly recruited All-State basketball player out of Newark, New Jersey’s Bloomfield Tech who initially agreed to play with the University of Richmond before transferring to Rutgers. Despite the accolades in high school, Nelson didn’t get the playing time he needed to make the step after college into the professional ranks. But a chance meeting with a Dominican scout on a Brooklyn court led to a change in his basketball career trajectory.

COURTNEY NELSON

Dime: How’d you first get into basketball?

CN: Family. Everybody played. Aunts, uncles, father, brothers, so it’s just kinda in the family. It’s sort of like a must [for our family] to go into the game.”

Dime: What’s the difference between New York and some of the other cities the Red Bull Midnight Run visits?

CN: You gotta bring it, man. Every game someone’s coming for your spot, coming for your name. So every time you step on that court, you gotta be ready to go.

Dime: It’s not like that in other cities?

CN: No because in New York the name is everything. You might have the biggest name out there, and then someone takes your name and you’re a memory. So every time you step on the court when you’re going in New York, you gotta be ready to go, and you gotta be ready for the match-up.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dime: Where were you playing this past season?

CN: I was in Colombia this past season.

Dime: How does international competition compare to the States?

CN: It’s such a cutthroat business going over there because there are millions of Americans waiting to take your spot, so there are no days off, no games off, you gotta be ready to go. And I tell everybody I think most of the game over there is mental. Being over there away from your family, handling that life not speaking the language all the time. So, I think a lot of it is mental, and how bad do you want it? I’ve played since I was five years old, so to get here now at this point in my life, the game is a must. I’ve come too far to let down now.

Dime: What led you here to Red Bull Midnight Run?

CN: Coming out of high school I had a big name. I was the Gatorade Player of the Year with that class with J.R. Smith, Cedrick Jackson â€” who both went on to play in the NBA. I got caught up in the college system where things just didn’t go good after coming from a situation [high school] where everything goes your way. So for me man, it’s pretty much to keep pushing and going on, no matter what goes on throughout your career or your life. I’ve always grown to rise above any situation. You can go back and look at my numbers while I was at Rutgers. There were games where I played two minutes; games where I didn’t play; I averaged 5 points [per game] in my whole career and out of that team there are only two people who are still playing professionally, so it’s all about overcoming and accepting the challenge that God give’s you.

Dime: What was that next step after coming out of Rutgers? Did you get an agent?

CN: My story was rare, honestly. I was playing in a summer league in Brooklyn called Rodney Park. And some guy just came up to me, randomly, and said, “I think you’re a good player. Do you want to play professionally?” I was thinking the guy is joking. And the guy said, “I have some contacts in the Dominican Republic, if you’re interested.” From there we exchanged numbers. At that point I had heard it all, so I thought, this guy is full of s**t. Exactly eight days later he called and said, “You in shape? You ready to go?” and I asked, “Go where?” He said, “The Dominican-Republic, I told you, I got you the job. You leave tomorrow if you want it.” And that started the road.

Keep reading to hear from Paterson’s Derek Braxton, Jr.