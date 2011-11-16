Dime x Mission Court Grip Contest: Win Signed Dwyane Wade, Brandon Jennings & Steve Nash Gear!

#Dwyane Wade
11.16.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

We have a serious contest for our readers today, compliments of our good friends at Mission Court Grip. It’s a chance for you to win autographed items from Dwyane Wade, Brandon Jennings, and Steve Nash, as well as one of 100 bottles of Court Grip product.

Here is all you need to do to win:

We’re going to post about this contest on our Twitter feed (@DimeMag). Follow @Dimemag (if you don’t already), then retweet our tweet about the contest with the following message: “s/o to @DwyaneWade for @CourtGrip #GetGripped

That’s it. We will randomly select the winners from the retweets and direct message them with details about what you’ve won.

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade
TAGSBRANDON JENNINGSDimeMagDWYANE WADEFeatured GalleryGiveawayMission Court GripReal StoriesSTEVE NASH

