Dime x Mission Court Grip Contest: Win Signed Dwyane Wade, Brandon Jennings & Steve Nash Gear!

We have a serious contest for our readers today, compliments of our good friends at Mission Court Grip. It’s a chance for you to win autographed items from Dwyane Wade, Brandon Jennings, and Steve Nash, as well as one of 100 bottles of Court Grip product.
Here is all you need to do to win:
We’re going to post about this contest on our Twitter feed (@DimeMag). Follow @Dimemag (if you don’t already), then retweet our tweet about the contest with the following message: “s/o to @DwyaneWade for @CourtGrip #GetGripped”
That’s it. We will randomly select the winners from the retweets and direct message them with details about what you’ve won.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
the shit don’t work, it is a scam. i was excited, i bought 5 bottles. now i dont know what to do with all those crap
it wont let me do it the long version. I just retweeted it and then tweeted the message. Is that ok?
how do you retweet with a message
sham….dimes selection method is bs.
to be honest…i’m still bothered i didn’t win that brandon jennings giveaway from a while back..
Yeah, how do you retweet with a different message?
how the hell do you it with a message?
Hi guys – Make sure you follow Dime on Twitter (we can’t direct message you if you don’t follow us). Then hit the retweet button at the end of the article above and just include this in the body of your tweet:
“s/o to @DwyaneWade for @CourtGrip #GetGripped”
@Patrick Cassidy
when will you start handing out stuff? ive been wanting to get my hands on some cool merchandise
got it. finally. thanks.