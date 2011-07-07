Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: Carmelo Anthony Vs. Chris Paul

Reminder: The winners of the D-Wade/JJ and Durant/Ellis matchups will be announced in Smack tomorrow.
When Chris Paul‘s knee gave way, we waved goodbye. It was all gone â€“ the supreme court vision, deceptive explosiveness, pinpoint dimes, everything.
Before the injury, he was ascending the stairway to greatness. Any point guard can see the passing lines â€“ but Paul wasn’t any point guard. He was a master puppeteer, manipulating his opponents and teammates on a whim to create easy buckets. He was so dominating, so assertive that he didn’t even need to score to leave his fingerprints all over the game. He even managed to take David West and a band of journeymen to Game 7 against the playoff-hardened Spurs. He ignited the movement that considered point guards, and not power forwards/centers, as the centerpiece of an NBA contender. But last spring it came to a crashing halt.
The whole sequence of events brought back memories of the rollercoaster that was Mike Tyson. Before his three-year prison term, he was the shining light of boxing. He reminded us why we loved watching grown men beat the hell out of each other. He exposed our bloodthirsty, destruction-enjoying selves. Maybe Roman gladiator fights weren’t so bad after all. But it was all too good to be true. There was no way the ultimate pain inflictor could adjust his in-the-ring personality to civilized society. So when prison stole boxing’s savior, the sport began to crumble.
Chris Paul’s return to action did not inspire hope. He was hesitant, slower and 50x less explosive. That is until he faced off against the Lakers in Round 1, where he nearly toppled a team with more weapons than Delonte West‘s guitar case. In one short series, he revived himself from the shadows of what could have been. Just like Tyson. Post-prison, he quickly regained his form and became a legend once again.
The new (well, old) Chris Paul is the one that has a chance in this matchup. He may lack the size and strength to push ‘Melo around, but his hands may be the quickest in the NBA. If ‘Melo doesn’t protect the ball, Paul is swiping it free.
Of course there’s a reason why ‘Melo nabbed the No. 3 seed. His offensive game is arguably the most deadly and versatile in the NBA. If he decides to care, his defensive physicality will overpower everyone. But that’s why he’s No. 3 and not No. 1. Defense is a decision. If he chooses wrong, Paul will drop buckets and we could be looking at Bucknell over Kansas all over again.
Jay Bilas: “This matchup is really intriguing. Carmelo is bigger and stronger, but Paul is smaller and quicker, with better leverage and he has the ability to finish around the basket. I would actually give Paul the edge in this one because of his quickness and speed.”
*also vote for Dirk Nowitzki/Manu Ginobili*
Whoever scores first, wins.
Melo can’t stop Paul and vice versa. I give the nod to Melo, his offensive game is so effortless.
how is Paul supposed to stop Melo getting buckets from ANYWHERE.
Melo got 8 inches on paul, hes gonna get stops, get rebounds and get buckets wenever he wants.
Melo is just way too big for Paul. Paul is small for a point guard, and Melo has size to handle most power forwards, while being decently quick himself. Paul would just get pushed around and try to grab Melo’s junk…
WOW… too many people are overvaluing size. The nod doesn’t go to every taller player in this tournament. If you are taller and exponentially slower, how are you going to play D? Give him space and hope he misses or crowd him and hope the ball bounces off the double rims?
Size matters…but not as much as a sweet shot & ability to get to the hoop.
I think Carmelo has the upper hand & more consistent J.
Size is a HUGE advantage (in more ways than one!) because in the format you only get 1 point so smaller guys that have better Js don’t get that advantage over the bigger guys.
Now the big guys have to have game, I picked Dirk but wouldn’t pick him over either of these guys, even CP3 is money and MUCH quicker. I’d take Melo just because he is a scorer and can play D when he wants to.
fuck cp3 and his whiny little cheatin’ ass
chris paul jumper is on par with steve nash …but i just cant see him gettin enuff stops…melo has a top 5 post game n pull up in the league …Melo by atleast 4
What about Ray Allen vs Denzel Washington?
Melo, no contest…NEXT!
@ 8: did u just say Chris Pauls Jumper is on par with Steve Nash’s?….
The guy who gets 50-40-90 shooting percentages, like its nothing? and has more than any other player? has doen it more times consecutively, than Bird has total, than reggie miller has total, than ray allen has total….
u cant be serious?
LOL@ cp3 shot is as good as steve nash.
same guy that picked JJ to beat Wade…now it all makes sense…
i just figured out if you refresh your page 3 times in a row you can vote multiple times for who you think will win…lol
Carmelo easily, Chris Paul’s game is playing as part of a team and making his teammates better. I actually think CP3 is the far better player but a 1 on 1 is just playing to ALL of Anthony’s many strengths… he can literally score in any way he wants to against Paul… I think Carmelo takes this with ease.
is dime giving us hints on who to pick with the themed-picture of the article? hmmmmmmmmm the votes may be skewed through psychology.
his jumper RIGHT now is …the numbers dont lie n your eyes dont either….Nash has more range but inside the arc flip a coin… Paul dont go to the hoop like he use to cuz of the injury …so he gets all his buckets off of his jumpshot
I’m saying Paul, and only if he gets the first bucket. If Paul scores first, Melo just can’t stop him.
u r insane da griff
This is a joke right? Melo is gonna cruise to the finals.
It’s pretty retarded that CP is matched up with Melo… a guy who can play PF in a small lineup, has 8 inches and 50 pounds on him, and can stroke it from the perimeter. Chris Paul would get bullied around all day long, even though he is easily the superior basketball player. In 1 on 1, physical advantages and shortcomings are magnified tenfold.
Might as well have just given this one to Melo right off the bat… sad. It’s obvious who’s going to advance here.
Carmelo Anthony is the best offensive player in the NBA. He can score from wherever with ease. Chris Paul will get a couple steals but that’s all he can do. Melo ripped LeBron when their respective teams faced each other. That tells you something
Melo easily
along with Kobe & Pierce they are the best 1 on one players in the league. mid range, long distance, post and drives, they can do everything.
Dime should do a 1 on 1 tournament with Basketball Legends Example: ’91 Payton vs Present Day Deron Williams or ’68 Wilt Chamberlain vs ’71 Kareem
CP3, because he’s efficient and Melo has butterfingers.