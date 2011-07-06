Dime’s 1-On-1 NBA Tournament: Dwyane Wade Vs. Joe Johnson

*And if you didn’t get a chance to vote on the Deron Williams/Paul Pierce matchup, there’s still time. Voting closes 24 hours after each matchup, so you’ve got until 2:00 P.M. to make your choice.*
Anyway, onto today’s games.
You know the NBA scouts who completely ignore advanced stats and instead rely on the famed superficial phrase, “he looks like a basketball player?” They were talking about Joe Johnson. He’s 6-7, 240 lbs. He’s chiseled, strong and athletic. He can handle the ball, play some defense and throw it around a bit. His jump shot is picturesque. But something’s missing. There’s a reason why his max contract with Atlanta just doesn’t sit right with most folks. Clearly its something intangible because it’s hard to poke holes in his skill set.
Dwyane Wade‘s got those intangibles. He’s ferocious. He’s fearless. When he stares at his fire-filled hand, he inspires terror. The hovering knowledge that nothing can stop him creeps in, ultimately leaving his opponent paralyzed by despair and admiration. But no matter how many times he unleashes his thirsting beast, we’ll never understand it. He’s 6-4, 220 lbs. His jump shot is mediocre at best. He unconditionally refuses to finish with his left hand. Everyone knows when the Manu Ginobili Euro-step is coming. Yet none of these peripheral limitations hold any real weight. Time and time again Wade dominates, and we’re at a loss for words with our mouths gaping open.
When Wade blocked Tyson Chandler in the NBA Finals on multiple occasions, we were once again salivating at the pure athleticism and domination of a man less than eight inches shorter. That’s why my heart wonders whether Johnson’s three-inch advantage will even matter â€“ D-Wade’s heart is just too overpowering. Then again, my brain says it will. And this, really, is a crucial question: will Johnson tap into that extra gear necessary to compete with Wade?
There is, however, one mitigating x-factor: Joe Johnson’s jumper. When he gets it going, we’re reminded why Atlanta plunged into its life savings to bring him back. He hits from anywhere and everywhere. Fadeaways, leaners, pull-ups, it doesn’t matter. You name it, he does it. Whether or not that jumper sees the light of day â€“ we’ll just have to wait and see.
Jay Bilas: “Wade is just too tough to handle in this setting. I think Johnson would have far more difficulty scoring on Wade than Wade would have scoring on Johnson. Big edge to Wade in this matchup.”
*also vote for Paul Pierce vs. Deron Williams*
Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanBotB.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
If Joe got REALLY hot, he might have a chance at keeping it close, but Wade is really good and quite a bit better than Johnson. Without the refs though, Wade might actually drive to the rim, get breathed on and stand around for 3 minutes looking for a whistle…
Wade is just on another level really, gimme D-Wade anyday
another great matchup but Wade is one of my picks to win this whole thing on his scoring ability alone. JJ has the tools to win but not the consistency. we all know that wade can walk through a 5 man defense and i cant see JJ stopping him one on one. not to mention if wade starts getting his mediocre jumper going as well. they both are great scorers from anywhere on the court but wades got the clear cut advantage on defense with speed, steals, block shots, and pure hustle/heart.
IF YOU CAN SCORE ON YOUR OPPONENT YOU MAY WIN BUT IF YOU CAN STOP YOUR OPPONENT FROM SCORING, YOU’LL NEVER LOSE…
Wade takes him. Joe Jeezy has the skillset, but he’ll need to be on Fire to beat Wade.
Joe Johnson SHOULD be the perfect 2 guard, he has everything you want, its just….. he isn’t.
If he stepped up his intensity and had one of those, “this is what we want from you JJ” games, he could easily win against a weaker, shorter, less skilled, worse shooting, ref baiting player. But you know he wont. its joe fuckin johnson.
D-Wade wins this because he plays with more effort.
At first I though this is an easy one to vote for. Then I started thinking… As much as I’d love to say Wade here (which was my initial thought) I’m going with Joe Johnson, with a huge asterisk… if he brings his A-Game. and I’m voting under the assumption that both buys are in top form for this setting.
We all have to remember this isn’t NBA rules. Wade gets to the hole at will in the league because nobody is allowed to touch him. And I believe JJ has more weapons to go to.
My first thought was a cakewalk for Wade. But after some thought, I’m going with JJ. Too many weapons in this setting, and Wade loses because of the handchecks.
refs or not, wade is getting to the rim against 85% of the league 1 on 1
1 on 1 game with speed being not that big of a difference size matters alot . Joe will get to the rack and get his jumper off easily. Wade’s only way to win would be to attack the basket all the time. I dont know about yall but if im playing 1 on 1 Im making the other person take some jump shots. So JJ can pull this out.
JJ doesnt have the conditioning to stay with Wade if the game starts going back and forth.
@JAY
you make it seem that hand checking is a brick wall that no one can get pass. if JJ cant even move his feet fast enough to stay in front of wade hand checking wont matter anyway.
JJ falls in love with his jumper and once hes tired trying to defend Wade and get open on offense for a jumper/drive he wont have enough legs to do much.
@1 on 1 game with speed being not that big of a difference size matters alot .
speed matters a whole lot in 1 on 1. not only do you need speed to get pass your defender but you need speed to get to loose balls/rebounds, you need speed to stay in front of your man and contest his shot if he pulls up, you need speed to recover if you get broke on defense, you need speed so you can play tighter defense and dont give your man a step and a half room to rise up and take a jumper.
there have been great scorers and defenders in this league and with time and age none of them lose their size, they begin to decline once they start losing their SPEED
@panchitoooo: “you make it seem that hand checking is a brick wall that no one can get pass”
What did I say that alludes to that? Fact: Hand checking makes it easier for the defender to stay in front of the dribbler. Back in the days, the smarter defenders use to actually steer the dribbler (see Derek Harper)… and that was WITH refs. I never meant to insinuate that hand checking is a brick wall, but hand-checking WILL slow Wade down considerably.
If I made hand-checking sound like a brick wall, you made speed sound like the holy grail. You really think you ‘speed’ is important for all those things you mentioned? Reaction time, positioning, and strength are more important to grab loose balls/rebounds… see Kevin Love. Lateral quickness is more important than flat out speed to stay in front of a dribbler… see Taj Gison. Again, lateral quickness and footwork are more important than speed to play tighter defense… see Paul Pierce. And speed won’t help you if you get busted on defense. Odds are, if you’re superfast and get beat by a smart offensive player, you’ll be baited into a foul because you’ll be sprinting so hard to recover.
“there have been great scorers and defenders in this league and with time and age none of them lose their size, they begin to decline once they start losing their SPEED”
^^ Not just speed. They lose their quickness and explosiveness at the same time too. If speed is as important as you make it out to be, TJ Ford should be an all-star and James White should AT LEAST be in the league.
Speed kills in the open court and also when guys aren’t allowed to touch you. I think you may be overvaluing speed in this setting.
jj for me on this one
@JAY
speed, quickness, explosivness, reaction time is all the same thing in my book, what book your reading?
and if hand checking will CONSIDERABLY slow down Wade then how much more slower is joe johnson gonna be once wade hand checks him, dudes gonna be moving like a slug.
i agree that footwork has alot to do with defense but if you have no speed/quickness then your footwork wont matter at the top of the key.
either way Wade has all those over JJ. speed, quickness, laterral movement, footwork on defense. positioning has a little or nothing to do with a 1 on 1 game. but of course you still picked JJ to win after making such good points why wade should.
whenever i used to do speed training with my coaches we worked on explosivness, quickness, 1st step and reaction time. so sorry if i didnt specify my general use of the word SPEED
in a one on one settin i believe wade weakness will show more …n they dont call him ISO JOE for NOTHING…i got JJ….its close if Wade gets hot
Joe Johnson is DWade without the Dunks and Tigerblood.
Speed and Quickness is the same thing? My friend, you need to learn the differences.
Speed = the ability to get from point A to point B in the shortest amount of time.
Quickness = the ability to change direction
Reaction time = the time it takes to counteract what just happened.
^ that’s the book I’m reading. All 3 mean different things.
Cosign ctkennedy…. “in a one on one settin i believe wade weakness will show more”… that’s why I voted JJ.
I respect that you disagree. Just vote.
@JAY
so who has better speed, quickness, and reaction time, wade or JJ?
in this book called a thesaurus(maybe you’ve heard of it) speed and quickness are synonyms:
Main Entry: speed
Part of Speech: noun
Definition: rate of motion, often a high rate
Synonyms: acceleration, activity, agility, alacrity, breeze, briskness, celerity, clip, dispatch, eagerness, expedition, fleetness, gait, haste, headway, hurry, hustle, legerity, lick, liveliness, momentum, pace, precipitancy, precipitation, promptitude, promptness, QUICKNESS, rapidity, rapidness, readiness, rush, rustle, snap, steam, swiftness, urgency, velocity.
[thesaurus.com]
@ctkennedy
what wade weaknesses are you talking about, and how will JJ force wade to show these weaknesses?
his size n jumpshot…joe johnson is great athlete at his size he just dont jump high…wade is at his best off screens…n on D hes a better weakside defender….Joe is the best ball handler in the league at over 6 5….wade just truly got to hope Joe is off from the outside
Wades defense will at least agitate JJ and either grab a steal or block somewhere along the line..
JJ’s defense will be TORCHED by Wade and his 10 foot spin move..
I mean seriously Wade would fuck him up.. scratch this debate lmao
why is everyone so concerned about what the players will do on offense, its defense that wins any game. how many times can JJ stop wade compared to how many times wade can stop JJ especially since its make it no take it.
wade will keep driving and getting to the basket easy and since JJ cant jump and aint as fast as wade theres no problem finishing at the rim. as for JJ he will have to get pass the quicker wade who has better defense and can contest his drives to the basket in the air. or he can try and take a jumper which is alot less effective when compared to wade driving to the basket for easy points. and since wade has the capabilities to block a 7 footer at the rim i cant see JJ getting any clear looks to get in his groove whether it be jumper or drive.
and for the people who think hand checking will somehow save JJ from Wades speed have you ever played streetball and do you have speed or have played against someone with speed? hand checking only does so much till your hip checking the guy and then hes passed you or im passed you. handchecking aint a miracle cure for slower avergage defenders.
Fuck what the thesaurus says. In the basketball world speed is different than quickness. You must have heard people use the term “deceptively quick”. Z-bo is deceptively quick… you’re telling me deceptively fast can be used interchangeably? Hakeem was quick, not fast. Thanks for the english lesson though. If you’re still in school you’ll shortly realize classroom theory isn’t the same as practical application.
he blockin 7ft shots weakside ….he not gon block nothing from Joe Johnson straight up…wade in a halfcourt set…his speed aint gon be the same as havin a head of steam or comin off a pick…Joe can move his feet to stay in front of Wade…Joe is not a regular athlete at 67 240lbs..with Joe height n weight adavantage he can truly get off any shot he want
Re: “handchecking ain’t a cure for slower average defenders”
See Derek Harper
See John Stockton
See Dan Majerle… who I believe made 2nd all defensive team at least once, but I think twice. He wasn’t fast, wasn’t that quick but he could hand check like a son of a bitch.
I pretty much skipped everyone’s comments but I think Wade wins this one in the most contraversial 1 on 1 game ever. Joe will back him down hit a jumper in the lane to make the game 10-9 Joe. Then Wade scores on a step back 10-10. Joe misses. Wade drives, Joe Johnson channels his inner Josh Smith and pins the lay up on the backboard. WADE CALLS A FOUL, then breaks out the rule book and talks his way into shooting a free throw to make the game 10-11.
Joe posts up, hits him with a series of spin moves, SPLASH. However, Wade calls a travel. Then shows Joe how he thought he traveled. Joe says whatever and lets him have the ball, forgetting what the score was. Wade doesn’t even check ball, screams and points, “LOOK OVER THERE JOE!!!” then drives for a dunk. Takes his ball and goes home pounding his chest because he couldn’t believe all that BS worked.
^ Lmao!! Awesome.
I think JJ will consistently be able to get his shot off over Wade, he is a good ball handler especially for his size. Wade will easily be able to stay in front of JJ but it isn’t like that will hinder JJ in this situation anyway… he’ll just shoot over Wade.
Wade will have to consistently blow by JJ to get to the basket because if he gets into a shootout JJ will destroy him. Granted he can do that but he’s going to have to take some jump shots at some point.
I think clearly Wade is the better player but not by as much as people make out and this match up suits JJ, I think his size and shooting ability mean JJ takes it unless Wade comes out in complete beast mode.
Lets just say JJ goes up 8-4 over Wade and chokes the game away lol
honestly… i feel bad for JJ. Wade just to strong for him and too quick.