Dime’s 2012 NBA Free Agent Tracker

Two years ago, names likeandset the NBA offseason on fire and completely revamped what free agency was like. It created a boon of interest in the sport, and the residue effects are still being felt today. Not even last year’s extended lockout could do enough to damper the enthusiasm people have for this time of year, when there are more rumors and trade reports than basketballs being dribbled and dunked. This summer, we don’t have quite the star power of 2010, but we also don’t have the abbreviated offseason from 2011. Now, 2012 kind of feels like the best of both worlds.

For Dime‘s 2012 Free Agent Tracker, we put together the master list of every free agent in the League, then we broke them up into tiers: From the franchise-caliber superstars down to the guys scrapping for jobs who could find themselves in Europe or the D-League next season. Throughout the free agency period, we’ll keep the list updated with info on who is talking to which teams, who’s signed, who’s sealed, and who’s delivered. With training camps still a long ways off, and mostly everybody starting to formulize a free agency plan, here’s the latest update (R = restricted free agent):

*** *** ***

TIER 1 â€¨

Franchise superstars. You don’t just build teams around these guys, you build championship-caliber teams. They aren’t just the face of your franchise, they’re the icons who may end up with their statue outside the arena someday.

*Deron Williams – signed five-year, $98 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

TIER 2

â€¨Maybe not full-on superstars, but they’re at least All-Star material. They could be the focal point of an OK team, but you’d rather have them as a No. 2 or No. 3 on a great team.

*Tim Duncan – signed three-year, $36 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

*Kevin Garnett – re-signed in Boston for three years and $34 million.

*Eric Gordon (R) – signed 4-year, $58 million offer sheet from the Phoenix Suns (New Orleans matched).

*Steve Nash – signed a three-year deal worth $36 million with the Los Angeles Lakers.

TIER 3 â€¨

Solid starters who could crack All-Star level given the right circumstances. They can help carry certain teams and will take over a game here and there, but at this point they’re ideally a third option at best.

*Ray Allen – signed mid-level exception with Miami Heat for three years, $9 million.

*Ryan Anderson (R) – signed four-year, $36 million deal in sign-and-trade that sends him to New Orleans.

*Nicolas Batum (R) – signed offer sheet with Minnesota Timberwolves for four years, $45 million (Portland matched).

*Jamal Crawford – agreed in principle on a four-year, $24 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

*Roy Hibbert (R) – signed four-year, $58 million deal with Portland (Indiana matched).

*Jeremy Lin (R) – signed four year, $28.8 million deal with Houston (New York declined to match).

*Brook Lopez (R) – re-signed with Brooklyn for four years, $60 million.

*O.J. Mayo – signed a two-year contract with Dallas believed to be around $8 million.

*JaVale McGee (R) – re-signed in Denver for a four-year, $44 million deal.

*Gerald Wallace – agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal to stay with Brooklyn

TIER 4â€¨

High-class role players. Most likely starters, they are 100 times more valuable on championship-contending teams than they are on middle-of-the-pack or teams going nowhere.

*Darrell Arthur (R) signed three-year, $9 millon deal with Memphis.

*Omer Asik (R) – signed three-year, $25 million offer sheet with Houston (Chicago did not match).

*Brandon Bass – signed a three-year deal worth $25 million to stay with Boston.

*Michael Beasley – signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Phoenix Suns.

*Chauncey Billups – signed a one-year, $4.3 million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers.

*Aaron Brooks (R) – signed with Sacramento for two years, $6.6 million.

*Boris Diaw – agreed in principle to two-year, $9 million deal with San Antonio.

*Goran Dragic – signed a four-year, $30 million deal with Phoenix.

*Jeff Green – signed a four-year, $36 million deal with Boston.

*Raymond Felton – received a three-year, $10 million deal in a sign-n-trade with New York.

*Landry Fields (R) – signed three-year, $20 million offer sheet with Toronto (New York declined to match).

*Spencer Hawes – agreed in principle to a two-year, $13 million contract to stay with Philadelphia.

*J.J. Hickson – re-signed with Portland for one year and $4 million.

*George Hill (R) – re-signed in Indiana for five years, $40 million.

*Grant Hill – signed for two years and around $4 million with the Clippers.

*Josh Howard –

*Kris Humphries – re-signed with Brooklyn for two years and $24 million.

*Ersan Ilyasova – agreed in principle to five-year, $45 million deal with Milwaukee.

*Antawn Jamison – signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum with the Lakers.

*Andrei Kirilenko – signed with Minnesota for two years and $20 million.

*Carl Landry – signed two-year, $8 million deal with Golden State.

*Courtney Lee (R) – received a four-year, $21.5 million deal in a sign-n-trade with Boston.

*Chris Kaman – signed one-year, $8 million deal with Dallas.

*C.J. Miles – signed two-year deal with Cleveland.

*Andre Miller – signed a three-year, $14.6 million deal to stay in Denver.

*Jameer Nelson – signed a three-year deal to stay with Orlando.

*Ramon Sessions – signed two-year deal worth $10 million with Charlotte.

*J.R. Smith – agreed in principle to two-year, $5.6 million deal with New York.

*Marreese Speights (R) – re-signed with Memphis for two years, $8 million.

*Jason Terry – signed a three-year deal worth $15 million with Boston.

*Lou Williams – signed for mid-level exception with Atlanta (4 years, $21 million).

*Nick Young – agreed in principle with Philadelphia for one-year, $6 million.