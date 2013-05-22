Dime’s 2013 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Cleveland Should take Nerlens Noel At No. 1 (Full Mock Draft)

Does this draft class suck? Well, more than a few “experts” maintain it’s not one of the best you’ll ever see. That being said, we don’t really know what’ll happen until these young fellas get drafted and hit the floor. There are plenty of teams that could useoror. Now, after tonight, we have a better grip on which teams will get them.

The NBA Draft Lottery is now concluded and with that, here is Dime‘s first 2013 NBA Lottery mock draft.

*** *** ***

1. Cleveland: Nerlens Noel – Kentucky

7-0, C

19 years old, Freshman

The Cavs don’t need a star, just someone who can fit in. As long as the Kentucky big man passes his physical concerns, this should be a no-brainer. Suddenly, Cleveland has a very interesting foundation.

2. Orlando: Ben McLemore – Kansas

6-5, SG

20 years old, Freshman

We could see the Magic going for Victor Oladipo or Trey Burke, but in the end, we’ll stay here with McLemore, who is probably the most talented player in this draft and the most likely to develop into an All-Star. Orlando has holes everywhere.

3. Washington: Otto Porter – Georgetown

6-8, PF

19 years old, Sophomore

The Wizards vaulted up into the top three and now have a perfect situation lining up for them. They absolutely need a small forward. It’s probably the biggest hole on their roster. And Porter shoots it well and can play without the ball. This is a perfect fit.

4. Charlotte: Anthony Bennett – UNLV

6-7, PF

20 years old, Freshman

The last time UNLV had a lottery selection, it was Marcus Banks back in the day. We’re pretty sure Bennett is going to be a little bit better than that.

5. Phoenix: Victor Oladipo – Indiana

6-4, SG

21 years old, Junior

The Suns need to take the best talent available, and Oladipo not only works hard but is a great two-way player… and he’s still improving.

6. New Orleans: Trey Burke – Michigan

6-1, PG

20 years old, Sophomore

This is probably the biggest fall you can expect Burke to take. With the influx of tremendous guards into the league in the last few years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him sneak into the top three.

7. Sacramento: Cody Zeller – Indiana

7-0, PF/C

20 years old, Sophomore

We’re putting Lil’ Zeller here because, honestly, we don’t have any idea what the Kings will do with this pick. The Kings once took Jason Williams at the No. 7 spot, and he immediately helped turn around their franchise. They won’t find anyone that exciting in this year’s class.

8. Detroit: Shabazz Muhammad – UCLA

6-6, SF

20 years old, Freshman

Detroit could use another wing scorer, and Muhammad has the type of credentials that could scream overrated or, perhaps, future All-Star.

9. Minnesota: Alex Len – Maryland

7-1, C

19 years old, Sophomore

The Wolves could go a number of different ways with this pick, but we’re guessing they go with someone big for insurance, considering the cloudy futures of both Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic.