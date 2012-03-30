Dime’s March Madness Sneakerhead & Culture Travel Guide, Part 4

Traveling to the Big Easy for the Final Four and the championship game? Want to know the best place to pick up some fresh kicks, or eat some delicious local cuisine?

Dime has your exclusive 2012 NCAA March Madness travel guide. We’ve been breaking down every host city in the tournament with a look at where the sneakerheads need to visit, places to wine and dine, and even attractions if you’re just looking for a taste of that city’s culture.

Up today is the destinations for the Final Four this weekend: New Orleans. Don’t spend all of your time in the French Quarter and on Bourbon street, use this guide to explore and experience New Orleans.

*** *** ***

Part 1: Louisville, Portland, Pittsburgh and Omaha

Part 2: Albuquerque, Greensboro, Columbus, Nashville

Part 3: Atlanta, Phoenix, Boston, St. Louis

SHOPPING:

Sports Plus – 828 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Located on historic Canal street, not far from the Superdome, Sports Plus is a great spot to check out. Don’t be fooled by the name, the store boasts a sizeable sneaker collection and solid streetwear lines, making it a must visit when you are strolling around downtown New Orleans.

Sneaker Politics – 3504 Servern Ave., Metaire, LA 70002

If you got some time to kill and want to do some exploring, travel to the neighboring suburb of Metaire, and pay a visit to Sneaker Politics. The boutique is worth the trip as they carry lines like Diamond Supply Company, The Hundreds and Nixon. Besides boasting a fine collection of streetwear, Sneaker Politics lives up to their name carrying the top lines from Puma, Reebok, New Balance and Nike.

Traffic – 1025 Bienville St. #1, New Orleans, LA 70112

Located right in the middle of the French Quarter, Traffic is part art gallery, part sneaker/clothing boutique that has been a force in the New Orleans hip-hop/streetwear scene since 2006. The French Quarter is filled with touristy and chain stores so support a local business and hit up Traffic.

GRUBBING:

Breakfast – Surrey’s Cafe & Juice Bar – 1418 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Start your day off with some fresh squeezed juice and the boudin breakfast biscuit plate. Everything on the menu is very reasonably priced and delicious.

Elizabeth’s Restaurant – 601 Gallier St., New Orleans, LA 70117

If you are heading to Elizabeth’s for their weekend brunch, expect a wait. But don’t worry; there’s a bar on the second level so go get one of their specialty drinks while you wait. Make sure you get some praline bacon – it’s as delicious as it sounds.

CafÃ© Du Monde – French Market 800 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70116

Beignets and coffee and chicory – not the most nutritious meal in the world but quick and tasty. Cafe Du Monde has been featured on every single travel guide/show on New Orleans but it lives up to the hype.