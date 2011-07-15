Dime’s Top 10 Twitter Ballers

Where does Twitter go from here? We can only guess, but in the fledgling years of the social media website, here’s my attempt at ranking the Top 10 Twitter accounts for the hardcore basketball fan.
10. @Nate_Robinson: “Need to get it to a spa soon like yesterday #WorDaApP”
He’s frequent and quite possibly the hardest tweeter to read with his random CAPS, but Nate Robinson‘s Twitter is reflective of the real Nate. Energetic and creative, one of the greatest contributions to the interwebs was his link to a video of him dougie-ing around his house while holding his laptop camera.
9. @JaredDudley619: “What do you guys/girls think? Should Derek Jeter and others have to at least show up to the ball park and tip their cap to the fans?”
Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley tweets about his workouts but also includes some though-provoking questions. From Derek Jeter‘s lack of an MLB All-Star appearance to Roger Clemens‘ steroid scandal, he’s a great conversationalist and often tweets back at fans. He’s also bridged the gap between journalism and players with his JMZ video show, where he interviews teammates via cell phone after games before posting it to the Twitter machine.
8. @TheBillWalton: “THE GERMAN MONGOOSE STRIKES AGAIN! This ESPY will sit on his mantle next to a Black Mamba head, Durantula legs, & Bosh’s lipstick canister.”
Not the real Bill Walton, this impersonator might as well be. His long, drawn out sentences are like poetry, and you can almost hear the real Walton speaking the tweets. Whomever is writing it is also pretty darn hilarious.
7. @ShaneBattier: “Dear @NBA, the lockout hasn’t even started and I already miss your loving touch. Come back, baby. Can we get some cocktails and talk this out?”
Known as one of the bigger personalities in the NBA, Shane Battier has a good mix of sarcastic remarks and commentary on his everyday life. Currently, that includes tweeting about his performance in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, though he’s also used Twitter in attempts to woo the NBA out of the lockout.
6. @TheProkhorov: “Can’t wait for ESPN to show Nets war room. We have biggest hot tub of any NBA team in it. Eat it, Miami #da”
Based off of the New Jersey Nets’ billionaire owner Mikhail Prokhorov, this fake account details the life of a billionaire who doesn’t really understand basketball nor the business aspect that being an NBA owner entails. TheProkhorov has been known to fall asleep during the NBA Draft and take jabs at Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian. Think that miniature giraffe, Direct TV commercial guy.
Gilbert Areneas tweets detailing his dating expeditions were awesome.
i’d rather have arenas’ blogs.
have y’all heard of @KGTrashtalk ? He’s the funniest NBA player parody out there. A definite must follow
From Bilas on Twitter: “Shaq is No. 1, check out No. 2. Reminds you of Darko. No. 2 just what it smells like.
Seriously Aron how is kgtrashtalk not in the top 10. Nates not even entertaining anymore
But do these guys tweet back at you??…
Walton has to be in the top 5. Most eccentric vocabulary west side of the Mississippi.
Apparently @CoachChrisMack was upset about being left off the SI Top 100. Really a great follow.
no ron artest?
Crazy how a magazine that is relevant, like Dime, can recognize TheBillWalton as a top ten bball twitter but one that no longer matters, like sports illustrated, failed to even mention him at all.
whoa! how do u forget dwight howard and kevin durant?
Inside Hoops anyone?
When I saw the SI list, I thought it was comical. I understand Twitter is not entirely about comedy and entertainment, but they came up with some dry feeds. I know information is also very important, but not at the expense of a bland read. And it was obvious that they stayed away from parody feeds, but they knew they had to choose one – so they chose Old Hoss. While Old Hoss is a good follow, it was much funnier last year compared to this year and it is nowhere near the entertainment level of the Bill Walton parody feed. I’m not sure how they missed the Walton feed, but I am very pleased that Dime Magazine recognized it. Great call.
Will this list make it to the print version of the magazine?
-Danny
you’re kidding me right. ever heard of landry fields???? how can u leave him out of the top 10