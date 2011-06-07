Dirk Calls Out Jason Terry; Mama There Goes That Man!

Down 2-1, the Mavs are close to the edge, desperate and in Dirk‘s case, aggravated. Nowitzki sounded off on his longtime teammate Jason Terry for the way the sixth man has been shrinking in the clutch. Dirk blamed some of the team’s four quarter issues on Terry being unable to shake free from LeBron‘s D (he’s been guarding him a lot in crunch time). Dirk knows they can’t win without Terry. In Miami’s two wins, the JET has yet to make a fourth-quarter shot … Looking ahead to Game 4, the writing is on the wall for Dallas. Digging themselves in and out of holes in the game’s critical moments is killing them. It’s difficult enough for jump shooting teams to make runs; Making it a habit simply won’t cut it on the NBA’s biggest stage. Plus, Miami has Dwyane Wade. Spoelstra finally got a clue and let Wade create in the waning moments. Dallas can’t leave Kidd and Terry hanging when they check D-Wade, and might have to switch things up with DeShawn Stevenson defending Dwyane for longer stretches. Wait, did we just say that? … The Warriors announced they’ve hired Mark Jackson as their new head coach, giving him a three-year deal. It’s hard to understand his appeal. Golden State bypassed potentially great candidates like Dallas assistant Dwane Casey to hire a coach without any coaching experience. At least Warrior fans should be happy knowing the guys won’t get caught with their hands down on defense. Jackson did get backed by Donnie Walsh, who told Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amick that the former Pacer isn’t just bright but “extremely bright.” Other than that, it’s par for the course right now to ridicule this move. But who knows? Just because his catch phrases suck doesn’t mean he can’t be a decent coach. All he has to do is get Monta and Curry to shoot a lot and he should at least be better than Kurt Rambis. Also, the Sixers and Warriors are in talks to swap Ellis and Andre Iguodala. What do you think? … Knicks fans, rest easy. Isiah Thomas repeated that he won’t return to destroy New York. Still, he maintained in a radio interview that he really had just one bad year. Isiah, it was much worse than that. Anytime you becoming a legitimate running joke, you know you’re failing. We remember when Jerome James had a breakout playoff series for Seattle, and immediately, the joke was: “Isiah will definitely sign this dude to a multi-year deal this summer” knowing James’ playoff run was a complete fluke. Well, guess what happened later that summer? … With rumors mounting that Chicago will at least look into trading Carlos Boozer, we’ve been messing around with ESPN’s Trade Machine to find a deal, any deal, that could work. Our efforts made us realize two things. One, Boozer’s contract pretty much makes him Chi-town’s property for the long haul. There aren’t many squads who’d spring at adding a PF who can’t finish inside or defend the paint and is owed $70-plus million. Second, the talent pool for available shooting guards is extremely shallow … Yesterday, we introduced you to Jimmer Fredette‘s girl. In the words of First & Foremost: Yeah… OKAY… So let me get this straight. He drops 30 points on someone, gets praised back on campus, called his girlfriend to wish her a good night, recited “THE PLEDGE” and then went to sleep alone. Whateva … Despite a loss, Kevin Durant dropped 41 points in his opening game in the Goodman League in DC … At the E3 Expo, the year’s biggest video game showcase, NBA 2k12 showed off the game they’re working on for next fall and somehow got Kobe to show up. 24 played as himself, and forced up a shot on the first possession. Then after declaring how real the game looked, the Heat came down and banged a three on him, getting KB to switch and joke the game actually wasn’t realistic at all … A crazy guy teaching crazy people: Ron Artest is the latest Laker to get involved with reality TV. He’s set to film a show called “Last Second Shot” where he will mentor a group of parolees … And the Pistons finally fired John Kuester. We feel like that actually happened a week ago … We’re out like HAND DOWN, MAN DOWN.

