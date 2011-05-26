Dirk Is A Boss

You heard it in the classroom. You heard it from your uncles. You heard it from your momma. We’re not sure who Dirk heard it from, but we know it was in German: “If at first you don’t succeed…” and yeah, you know the rest. After missing an open three with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter and his team down two, Dirk had another look from behind the arc. Maybe previous versions of Dirk (since he’s become a robot) would’ve shied away from that second shot. But not this Dirk Nowitzki. And this Dirk Nowitzki was buckets â€“ hitting the three that would give his Mavericks a lead they wouldn’t give up, beating the Thunder, 100-96, and punching their tickets to the team’s second NBA Finals in five years. The Dallas Mavericks are your 2011 Western Conference champions. Get used to it. Dirk was the beast they needed, from start to finish. Early on, he put a spin and dunk on Serge Ibaka where he must’ve asked him “Big fella, can you understand this language?” Boom. On his head. Even someone like Iblocka couldn’t translate that. Then after driving in the dagger that killed the West, Dirk walked out on the celebration. Like a boss … As Rick Barry said, we’d be “remiss” if we didn’t mention the gutsy performance by the OKC boys. Kevin Durant (23 points) came out hot like that bowl of chili out the microwave. But unfortunately for Thunder fans (and like that chili), he quickly cooled off as the contest wore on. Durant’s off? The Thunder are totally screwed right? Wrong. Enter Russell Westbrook (31 points, eight rebounds, five assists). This story was nearly about shutting up those media folks (ahem, ahem) that didn’t think Westbrook could win you a playoff game. Now the Thunder may not have won, but we think Russ proved his point. Remember when you were in preschool and recess hit? You went flying out the door to the swing set. Forget order, forget anything the teachers say. You were the man and you were gonna be first. That was Westbrook in the first quarter. He went from his own baseline to inside the opposing team’s three-point line in two seconds. TWO SECONDS. Kurt Thomas hasn’t made it past midcourt in less than two seconds since ’03. Did anyone catch Mark Jackson singing “Wild thaaang, you make my heart sing…” to Westbrook? Jackson just won American Idol … We wonder what the requirements were for being the voice-over for the talking basketball commercials. Imagine what those auditions were like. They need to do a parody of these with Charlie Sheen and a glass of gin … Keep reading to hear about the Beard, the Matrix and the JET
watched most of the first half, once i saw westbrook and harden freezing durant out, i knew they were done.
the kids may be able to score, may be able to hang, but you’ve got to keep your breadwinner in the game. you can’t ignore him for 2 quarters and then expect him to pull it out, he’s gotta stay in rhythm. I saw a few (lost count) consecutive possessions where durant called for the ball and never got a whiff. I also saw him stomp away after one on those possessions, even though hardin (i think) scored. I think there’s chemistry issues coming in okc.
What’s the over/under for Kobe to tune out Mike Brown? from the halftime interview it sounded like he already started via text, refusing to take his phone call.
Something tells me they’re waiting for something with that hire. Maybe thinking Phil’s just taking another 1 year sabbatical and leaving the door open by not hiring a real coach.
haha i like that Hangover 2 line
it’s funny how mavs fans on facebook AND ALL OVER are like “yea go dallas! told you they good and they gonna win blah blah yaddie yah” but clearly, in no way did they, the mav-fan, anticipate the performance these 2011 post season mavs are displaying. every analyst, even the casual fan is taking notice to dirk (with the help of the elimination of spurs. celts. lakers) because of his high level of play, mimicking steve nash as human wine — getting better with age. dirk is a diferent player playing with a different mentality fueling a different attitude and direction on the court. these mavs have come to FULL life (scary considering they’re missing caron butler) with their shooters COOKING, chandler making his defensive presence felt and kidd turning back the clock guarding the league leading scorer at times. amazing. no one saw this coming. but after kobe and crew went down, everyone opened their eyes. and we are possibly witnessing dirk’s rise to the promise land. the gods could plain and simply be letting us know..it was gonna be dirk’s time sooner or later. he’s THAT good.
miami vs dallas. karma is either a bitch or legit shot at redemption. bring it home dallas. j-kidd and dirk deserve one.
i know mia vs chi not done yet, but lebron is on another planet at the moment.
Hoping the refs won’t screw Dallas twice. Its hard to win a championship when on the court it’s five vs eight.
Man Dirk is my favorite player but he was playing really weak today, the only defensive play I saw him do is deflect Westbrook’s pass to Collison near the end. Other than that, he was just letting everyone get layups on him. I hope Carlisle never plays Dirk at center again, especially against the Heat/Bulls Rose/Wade/Lebron will just murder Dirk in the paint. To me Marion has won the last two games for Dallas. I also think Stevenson is overrated, I’ll rather have Brewer playing than him.
what point exactly did Westbury prove???
…and Dallas has Caron Butler and Ricky still not playing.
OKC didnt roll over, gotta respect that.
Had OKC been able to control 4th quarter leads, with under 5mins to go none the less, they would be up 3-1. Now thats crazy.
Dirk is untouchable. Shooting, passing, driving – pick your poison – Dirk is gonna kill you.
How does Miami contain Dirk? Bosh? Haslem? Joel?
*up 3-2
Dirk is the last man standing in the way of the Miami Heat dynasty
Heat’s going to chew the Mavs out in the Finals.
Microcosm of Thunders playoffs.. end of first half.. durant runs around a screen, westbury uses him as a decoy and chooses to drive to the hoop, he cant finish, perk misses the put back, durant reacts with disdain..
westburys IQ is really low and durants really weak (physically and personality wise) to compensate for westburys deficiancies…
Kobe should be happy with Brown, means he can do whatever he wants on offense…
That loss should fall on the shoulders of the WHOLE Thunder team. That’s a young team pitted against the veteran, and the young team making bad plays in the end.
As much as I’ve been a vocal critique of Westbrook these past few games, I think if there’s a culprit (and there isn’t), it should be more of Durant.
STILL… One can’t hate. They are a young team. And they reached their ceiling for this season. Come on, WCF aint bad. So yall still gonna give the Thunder their props.
They will grow up, Russ will (hopefully) learn to do the right thing at the right time, Durant will be better, and Harden will continue his emergence.
Until then…. Dirk = COLD BLOODED. Welcome back to the Finals. And props to the WHOLE Mavs team.
PS: Can we have a rematch of Austin Burton and Sporty J vs Lakeshow and K Dizzle??? SERIOUSLY. That’s topnotch entertainment right there. HAHA.
Funny how people think heat will roll easy. They beat Philly, Boston and probably the Bulls. Are any of those teams better than Dallas?
Conspiracy theorist out there are probably now thinking that this is all part of David Stern’s plan to make up for the highly questionable championship won by Miami over Dallas in 2006.
Dallas wins this year and it all comes full circle. Justice is served.
And on another news, Mike Brown going to the Lakers? Maybe they mistook the first name. Maybe they were really after Larry Brown. Personally, I would have loved to see Jerry Sloan in LA. I want to see him work on a team with enough talent to win a ring. Something he did not have in Utah.
Lastly, is it me or is Smack seems so (for lack of a better term) contrived? I miss the swagger it had back in the days.
Mavs won , great. BUT, the horrible non call of that defensive rebound of Westbrook (Chandler foul the shit out of him) change the game. That was suposed to be 2 FT to the Thunder when they were up 1 with a minute to go, instead the Mavs scored and got the lead.
If this was in favor of my Miami, everybody would be crazy about.
Dallas bench and three point shooting is way better than the Heat’s. The bench will be the deciding factor. I believe the Mavs are going to win the Finals in 6 maybe 7 games
With Mike Brown as the Lakers coach maybe we’ll see Kobe avg. something like 32 ppg with his offensive schemes in place. You know, the one LeBron was in, where all he did was iso top of the key and let ‘Bron hold the rock for like 8 seconds and then do something 1-on-5.
Damn, if only I was good at coaching defense then maybe even I coulda gotten mentioned as Jackson’s replacement!
But for real though, if Ibaka couldn’t guard Dirk (not even gonna mention Pau’s attempt to…) then who on Miami can? Haslem? Doubtful. My best bet is that they put LeBron on him just cause of his athleticism but then that would mean Haslem guards Marion? Could work but the match-ups are going to be really interesting. Bosh on Dirk might work since both are jump-shooters and don’t put the ball on the floor much. Bibby on Kidd? That’s a joke. Terry on Wade is going to be interesting also because Wade seems to have trouble with people who lull him to sleep on offense and then suddenly cut off the ball for looks (i.e. Ray Allen, but he did alright against Ray Ray). The real big question is who will make Tyson Chandler look like the Chandler of old? Right now dude is playing like he’s the Defensive Player of the Year. Props to him but somebody has gotta bring that dude back down to earth…
Overall, I’m looking forward to these finals. Would have liked to see Kobe win it for his own 3peat, but I think I’d rather see Dirk get his long overdue ring and elevate his status from stardom to greatness.
JON BARRY?? That was Rick Barry, a NBA legend… not his wack son.
Alf- I agree. Smack should turn back the clock a little.
OKC is about a lock to make the Finals next year imo.
They should probably trade Westbrook on the way. It would be a big return and they can look for a better fit.
I think Iback and Dirk both speak English pretty well, so the language references don’t make a whole lot of sense.
DIME:
Yall should have a Throwback Smack. Meaning that we should be able to access a Smack from a year ago on this day. Would be cool to see what we were saying back then about players still around now and stuff…
If yall do have this idea I better get some credit too!
@ Skeeter:
Well, you could always access old articles by just browsing. It has all the comments intact to, so there.
Damn congrats Dallas, played their heart out and kept it close enough for Dirk to go to work. Can they beat the Heat? Probably, I mean they beat the Lakers. but I do know this, I am now an unofficial dirk band wagoner until the playoffs end. I need to see that German get a ring!
DALLAS BITCH
This is true, but to see one from a year ago or two years ago would require a lot of browsing. There should be a link at the bottom of each day’s SMACK that says “On this date…” and have previous years SMACKs. Maybe I’m just lazy haha.
@ beiber newz (can’t believe i’m responding to someone named beiber): I don’t know TOO many Mavs fans on here, but I’ve been saying the Mavs are legit for the past 5 years. Just putting it out there.
@ john: there were some calls and noncalls last night that were bad, just like usual. On the series, the Thunder still shot more FT than Dallas did, and that’s taking into account Dallas being in the lead for most of the games, which leads to more FT for them. Nonissue.
I’d like to anoint James Harden as the next Manu Ginobili.
Ugly as hell? Check.
Never smiles? Check.
“Old Man Game”? Check.
Wild drives to the hoop, seemingly ALWAYS concluding with a whistle? Check.
Flops worse than anyone in the league? Check.
First man off the bench? Check.
Destined to win a title or 2, in part because of his star forward and attacking point guard? Check.
Just watch, he’ll start to bald next year.
Don’t know of any Thunder fans on here, but great series ya’ll.
Westbrook proved something by going 11-28?
Co-sign Sam…
Smack should stop trying too hard.
alf – gone are the days that i just try to start something with you with your ‘top reasons why dime should hire me’ because now they gotta fix the writing first before anything else
@dagwaller There is something to your Manu-Harden comparison, but why on Earth does Ginobili have an “old-man” game? Even a couple of years ago he was very quick for the 2-guard spot, he was constantly driving to the hoop while risking his health, and still is flopping so hard he hurts himself regularly…
What point did westbrook prove except that he’s a douchebag. Hogging the ball getting a dumb technical and then icing it by walking off the court. He took 28 shots to KD’s 22,even harden was brushing off KD but at least his decision making was better. You know yuou’re in trouble when your 6th man who isnt even a point guard ios the best passer on the team.
@ Pip – you’re right, Ginobili has always been quick. Harden is, too. Mark Jackson (I believe) even made a note of how everyone wants to say that Harden has old man’s game, despite being 21.
I mean it as a compliment. Obviously, either guy could dunk if he wanted. Seems to me, though, that they’re crafty, use changes of speed, put up random shots in the lane, etc. In other words, even though they’re athletic, they aren’t overly reliant on it, i.e. Russell Westbrook.
Gotta admit, Russell Westbrook has a decent jumper. Just needs to learn when to use it.
When I think back on Kidd playing in Dallas in his original stint along with Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn…that dude is old!
I like Harden’s game; guy looks legit.
A big factor in the Finals, to me, will be Shawn Marion. He’s really stepping up this postseason. He’s a 4 time All-Star and has been out of the playoffs for 4-5 years. This is his first trip to the Finals. Dude is GRATEFUL. …and Hungry. Assuming it’s Mavs/Heat, I think they put him on Lebron. He’s been snubbed many times for NBA All-Defensive honors and it’s no secret that pisses him off. Slowing down and frustrating one of the game’s greatest players while wrapping up your first Championship is all that is on Shawn Marion’s mind.
LOL @ Harden having an old man game. Read that somewhere that the everyone’s forcing the old man game just because kid has the old man look, with the throwback beard and all.
Nothing old man bout that kid’s game.
And is it just me or Westbrook about to be public enemy number 1?
Even if I was just about to unleash my hate on that cat, I personally think it’s unfair, cause it’s the WHOLE team’s fault.
But can’t really fault the haters… 11-28, horrible shots, seeming clueless that he’s NOT the team’s alpha male, and not shaking hands with the Mavs.
As they say, Russ… YOU HAVE TO WALK THROUGH THE FIRE TO BECOME GREAT.
Or you could just know your fucking role (read: Pippen, Scottie) every time your on the court.
dagwaller
please harden cant touch manu. is harden the go to guy in crunch time for the thunder? are the thunder a mess everytime harden misses a game? did harden lead a non us team to gold? that attacking pg you mentioned has never been better than manu. is harden the 2nd best sg out west? sorry man but harden is still behind. now you did make some good comparisons but dont get the old mans game thing. marc jackson was the one with the old mans back you up for 20 secs game.
@dag. Congrats bro. Now go avenge 06. F the Heat. I saw that ending coming. Just not ready for primetime at this level et. Same for Chi. Both will gettons of exp from this and be better for it, but after seeing these seriea, it seems obvious neother was quite ready to be here. Meanwhile, Dirk been looking to this shit for 5 yrs now, 10 for Kidd, and forever for Matrix. Could say the same bout the big 2.5 for Mia too.
Nice play again down the stretch as Dirk just nails the dagger like Rick James (Chappelle) said, “Cooolllldd Blooded”.
Heat have this? Because their bench is sooo deep. Rose nails the jumper in Game 4 that series is tied 2-2 going to Chitown. If Ifs were Fifths we’d all be drunk, but not like the Heat have been killing the Bulls, Bulls just can’t close out (like OKC).
@ ian – haha relax, I def am not putting Harden in Manu’s league quite yet, if ever. Just saying he reminds me of Manu a little.
@ QQ – that’s your opinion bud, but explain to me what you think constitutes an old man’s game, if not the things I was describing?
@ Celts – Yea, I think this was the last year for the Celts, Magic, Lakers, San An, and Mavs. They’ll be competitive, just not like they were. The Mavs just happened to win the Old-Off this year. It’s about to be Portland, Memphis, OKC, Denver, NY, Mia, and Chi for the next 3, 4, 5 years.
Why were people bringing up AI=DRose, when Westbrook does a better job imitating AI than any other point guard in the league right now. That guy needs to check himself, he ain’t a lost cause yet because he still has time to learn, but god damn, his shooting percentages are pure garbage. Point guard is suppose to get a high percentage shot for the team, that’s the job description…he completely failed at it in the playoffs. Every two minutes he was on the floor, he shot the ball, wtf?
I was a big fan of Westbrook, but he’s really turning me off with how he’s playing. Guy KILLING his team trying to be big bad alpha dog.
Think the Manu-Harden comparison is spot on. Uncle James has got that Manu/Brandon Roy methodical old man’s game.
And that’s Manu during his early years. No need to compare accolades, man. lol
“If at first you don’t succeed…” redefine success.
That’s gotta be Dirk’s motto today…
Westbury. Haha. Shit, that’s just perfect. He’s more Starbury now than AI.
What exactly is an old man game?
Cause for me, it’s a term invented by the media when they saw Harden, and went ‘the dude looks like he’s from the 70’s. I assume he has an old man game. YEAH’.
Dude can drive, has dunked a number of powerful slams (ask JJ Hickson), has considerable speed, etc…
The only old man game I know is when I see Kurt Thomas in the court. Cause that’s an OLD man in a game.
“Old Man’s game” is basically experience despite youth. Methodical, deliberate, never out of control. Smart, Jedi-style way of playing ball.
@ shitfaced:
Okay, I could bargain with that. So what do you call the opposite? Athletic, yet reckless, sometimes to the point of being idotic?
Cause I would really want to say…
Westbrook has a tremendous young man’s game.
Cosign 47 and 48
Hardens game reminds me of Manu as well right down to the world class flopping