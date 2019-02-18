Dirk Nowitzki Drilled His First 3 Three-Pointers In The 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Dirk Nowitzki certainly made the most of what very well could be his final NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte on Sunday night. The Dallas Mavericks legend took the floor during the finale to All-Star Weekend, and though it wasn’t expected he would get a ton of minutes on Team Giannis, he certainly came through early and often.

Nowitzki entered the game at the end of the first quarter during a stoppage that also got Dwyane Wade into the game. On his first touch of the game, Dirk squared up for a huge three that fell true.

With the crowd still buzzing, he let fire another trey with seconds left in the first quarter, and that one fell, too.

