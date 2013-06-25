Dirk Nowitzki and His Massive Soccer Flop

Remember last week when Dirk Nowitzki was telling the Dallas Morning News about how we’re never going to get rid of flopping in the NBA?

Turns out that Dirk is familiar with the art from his love of soccer – arguably the only sport on the planet that over the years has taken the plague of flopping to another stratosphere.

Check out Dirk’s work in a charity soccer match over the weekend:

