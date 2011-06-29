Dirk Nowitzki Is A LEGO

Until I was in about the sixth grade, I had a room in our attic that was set apart for just LEGOs. I can’t count how many box sets I had, but it was enough to build my own little kingdom. I used to spray paint some of the horses (gold was for the King, red was for the Hand of the King…) and I had my kingdom’s own little court, full of one king, and some nights (now you probably realize why I like Game Of Thrones so much).

But this may top it all. Dirk Nowitzki now has his very own LEGO statue of himself, on display at the Legoland Discovery Center (which, by the way…I’ve never been there before, but it HAS to be one of the best discovery centers out there. HAS TO BE.)

(Courtesy of TBJ) The Dallas Morning News writes:

Like the real Nowitzki seemed to be during the NBA playoff run, the Lego Dirk is steel-rod reinforced and will be on display for an indefinite run. The replica is outfitted in a royal-blue Mavericks’ uniform that was rigged with a zipper to make it easy to get on and off the figure without having to take arms and/or legs apart. Every part of Nowitzki’s body is a complete Lego block, Walsh said. No cutting of pieces was needed. It took about 20 hours to put together the figure.

You know you’ve officially made it when LEGO acknowledges you and uses 40,000 blocks to detail everything about you. Now, what’s the next best thing? Get this set to Wal-Mart. Get it into the homes of kids. If I was 10 years old, I would buy it (well, my mom would).

Is this the best thing LEGO has ever done?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.