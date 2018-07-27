Getty Image

One of the NBA’s longest-tenured players thinks Kevin Durant probably needs to log off and take a little bit more time to enjoy the fact that he’s won two NBA titles in a row, preferably while his phone is turned off.

Durant’s online story is interesting, if you’re into thinking about the lives people live online. He was not what you expect out of an NBA player early on in his Twitter days — he pined for actresses and made weird jokes. It was all very harmless, if not a bit odd. Then, as being online tends to do to people, things started changing. A portion of the population turned on him when he left Oklahoma City for Golden State, meaning the former NBA MVP gained a sizable amount of haters, many of which also live online.

Last summer it seemed that winning his first NBA title allowed him to relax once more, and he was his fun-loving self again, gleefully responding to people at all hours and joking that a teacher who spoke ill of him should be sent to jail. The Warriors didn’t love what came next, though: Durant was outed for having burner social media accounts to take on his critics.

The reveal brought to an end what was lovingly called the Summer of KD, but a second NBA title seems to have brought Durant out of his shell again. He’s chirping at trolls once more, especially after he and Blazers guard C.J. McCollum busted one another’s chops on a podcast and, then, on Twitter.

Dirk Nowitzki, despite apparently not following Durant on Twitter, has taken notice. He appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday and was asked about Durant’s social media havits. Though the longest-tenured player on the Mavericks didn’t flat out say that KD needs to log off, he did say Twitter is supposed to be fun and that Durant needs to learn to ignore the haters, not engage with them.