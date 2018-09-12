Getty Image

Luka Doncic entered the 2018 NBA Draft as perhaps the most highly-regarded and accomplished European draft prospect ever. As the reigning EuroLeague MVP, Doncic proved at 19 years old that he was more than ready to play against some of the world’s best.

After Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III went to the Suns and Kings respectively, Dallas pulled off a trade with the Hawks in order to add Doncic to their roster. Landing in Dallas seems to be a pretty great fit for Doncic, who gets to make his adjustment to the NBA as a rookie under the tutelage of the greatest European basketball player of all time, Dirk Nowitzki.

Doncic has talked about how fortunate he is to be in that kind of situation and how excited he is to work with Dirk, but Nowitzki is likewise enamored with his new teammate. The Mavs are hoping to take a major step forward this season, and Doncic being as good as advertised would be a significant help, as they need more ball-handlers and playmakers on the perimeter.