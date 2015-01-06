Watch Dirk Nowitzki Pass Moses Malone For Seventh On All-Time Scoring List

Earlier this season, Dirk Nowitzki passed Hall-of-Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Elvin Hayes on the all-time scoring list, while additionally becoming the highest scoring international player in NBA history. On Monday night in Brooklyn, Dirk moved up on the illustrious scoring list yet again.

Forty-eight minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner between the Nets and Mavs, after a pair of free throws from Monta Ellis forced overtime. Ellis, Tyson Chandler, and Chandler Parsons pushed the Mavs to five-point lead with a little over a half-minute remaining in OT before Nowitzki drained a three-pointer off a Rajon Rondo dime with the shot clock draining down to the last few seconds to seal the victory.

Dirk’s clutch three in OT not only led the Mavs to improve to 11-0 on the road against Eastern Conference teams this season with a 96-88 win in Brooklyn, but it also served as a monumental milestone in Dirk’s spectacular career. With that trey, Nowitzki scored his 27,412 career-point, moving him past Moses Malone for the seventh spot on the all-time scoring list.

In recognition of Nowitzki’s historical night, the NBA released a special video presenting a look at the amazing careers of NBA legends Malone and Nowitzki.

