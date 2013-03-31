Dirk Nowitzki, Too Hot To Handle, Hits Game-Winning Three

Sporting the Tom Hanks beard from “Cast Away” may not be the hottest look for Dirk Nowitzki. But his game was too hot to handle for the Chicago Bulls after a clutch dominant performance. With 4 seconds left to go, Nowitzki hit a three-pointer that would advance the Dallas Mavericks to a 100-98 win over the Bulls. He had 35 points on 14-17 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from three-point land.

