Sporting the Tom Hanks beard from “Cast Away” may not be the hottest look for Dirk Nowitzki. But his game was too hot to handle for the Chicago Bulls after a clutch dominant performance. With 4 seconds left to go, Nowitzki hit a three-pointer that would advance the Dallas Mavericks to a 100-98 win over the Bulls. He had 35 points on 14-17 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from three-point land.
Dirk Nowitzki, Too Hot To Handle, Hits Game-Winning Three
uproxx 03.30.13 5 years ago
